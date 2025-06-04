More to the Story by A.P. Dillon

May 2025

Chapel Hill High students 'walked out' for Palestine.
Only one media outlet covered it.
  
A.P. Dillon
DHS drops list of Sanctuary Jurisdictions
The list include five North Carolina counties
  
A.P. Dillon
Democrats and the "SAM" Memo
The NY Times reported on a new memo, "code-named SAM, short for “Speaking with American Men: A Strategic Plan."
  
A.P. Dillon
ICE arrests in the Tarheel state (May)
Plus some deportation news highlights
  
A.P. Dillon
Rev. Barber's ex-wife alleges use of nonprofit money for alimony in court docs
Accusations involve "Repairers of the Breach," marital misconduct
  
A.P. Dillon
Congressional report: Biden admin his COVID vaccine link to myocarditis
Plus, executive order and congressional updates
  
A.P. Dillon
Charlotte City Councilwoman and daughters indicted for COVID relief fraud
Tiawana Brown was elected in 2023, has a past incarceration record
  
A.P. Dillon
Two young Israeli embassy staffers gunned down in D.C.
Couple murdered by man with ties to Party for Socialism and Liberation
  
A.P. Dillon
Biden's cognitive decline on display in video of interview with Hur
Axios released the video on Friday
  
A.P. Dillon
