More to the Story by A.P. Dillon
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chat
Quick Hits
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Keep an eye out for "Prohibited Access"
A declassified memo shows the FBI hid items in its document management system under "Prohibited Access"
Jun 4
•
A.P. Dillon
What we know about the Boulder terror attack so far
An Egyptian national has been arrested and charged
Jun 2
•
A.P. Dillon
Immigration updates and Musk departs DOGE
Also, Congressional hearing news & the MAHA report
Jun 1
•
A.P. Dillon
May 2025
Chapel Hill High students 'walked out' for Palestine.
Only one media outlet covered it.
May 31
•
A.P. Dillon
DHS drops list of Sanctuary Jurisdictions
The list include five North Carolina counties
May 30
•
A.P. Dillon
Democrats and the "SAM" Memo
The NY Times reported on a new memo, "code-named SAM, short for “Speaking with American Men: A Strategic Plan."
May 26
•
A.P. Dillon
ICE arrests in the Tarheel state (May)
Plus some deportation news highlights
May 26
•
A.P. Dillon
Rev. Barber's ex-wife alleges use of nonprofit money for alimony in court docs
Accusations involve "Repairers of the Breach," marital misconduct
May 25
•
A.P. Dillon
Congressional report: Biden admin his COVID vaccine link to myocarditis
Plus, executive order and congressional updates
May 24
•
A.P. Dillon
Charlotte City Councilwoman and daughters indicted for COVID relief fraud
Tiawana Brown was elected in 2023, has a past incarceration record
May 23
•
A.P. Dillon
Two young Israeli embassy staffers gunned down in D.C.
Couple murdered by man with ties to Party for Socialism and Liberation
May 22
•
A.P. Dillon
Biden's cognitive decline on display in video of interview with Hur
Axios released the video on Friday
May 18
•
A.P. Dillon
© 2025 A.P. Dillon
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts