Over at the Federalist, there was an interesting article last week revisiting the now infamous tarmac meeting between former President Bill Clinton and then-U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

Here are some of excerpts:

While much attention has focused on the Clinton plan to smear Trump, the alleged coordination between Lynch and the Clinton campaign to suppress the email server scandal has so far received less scrutiny.

[...]

According to one of the newly released memos, in a Jan. 12, 2016 conversation with Goldstein, Wasserman Schultz revealed that the Obama White House was applying pressure on Comey via Lynch to shut down the email investigation because the scandal was damaging the Democratic Party and threatening Obama’s legacy: “Obama has no intention to darken the final part of his presidency and ‘legacy’ by the scandal surrounding the main contender from the DP [Democratic Party]. To solve the problem, the President puts pressure on FBI Director James Comey through Attorney General Lynch, however, so far without concrete results.” Wasserman Schultz also allegedly noted that the FBI lacked strong evidence against Clinton due to the “timely deletion of relevant data from mail servers.” But it’s the March 5 alleged follow-up conversation between Benardo and Wasserman Schultz that contains the most damning allegation: “The political director of the Hillary Clinton staff Amanda Renteria regularly receives information from Attorney General Loretta Lynch on the plans and intentions of the FBI.”



If true, this would mean that while the FBI was actively investigating Clinton, the sitting Attorney General was secretly updating her campaign on its progress, compromising not only the DOJ’s independence, but the entire premise of equal justice under law.



The memo further claims that, “Barack Obama sanctioned the use of all administrative levers to remove possibly negative effects from the FBI investigation of cases related to the Clinton Foundation and the email correspondence in the State Department.”

Now factor in the infamous tarmac meeting, allegedly unscheduled, between Lynch and Clinton at an airport in Phoenix, Arizona in late June 2016.

The meeting occurred while the Justice Department was concluding its investigation of Hillary Clinton's use of a private "homebrew" email server during her time as Secretary of State.

Lynch's NC ties shouldn't be forgotten. She was born in Greensboro but the family moved to Durham when she was six.

Remember HB2, the response to the Charlotte Ordinance that made single-sex bathrooms (both private and public, including schools) illegal inside the city limits?

The Charlotte Ordinance was a violation of the NC Constitution, as well as state privacy statutes like indecent exposure, as well as building code and trespass laws.

Lynch, while serving as U.S. Attorney General, criticized HB2, comparing it to racial segregation and Jim Crow laws.

She was all in on enforcing the Obama administration's edict that males be allowed in female bathrooms and locker rooms after the administration inserted “gender identity” into anti-discrimination laws. And through the DOJ, she filed a federal lawsuit against the state over HB2.

Roy Cooper, then the Attorney General of North Carolina, refused to defend the law. But he did more than that — Cooper actively used HB2 to sabotage the state’s economy while campaigning for governor.

In November 2017, Cooper presented Lynch with the North Carolina Award, the state's highest civilian honors.

2017 NC award recipients

Lynch was the first Black woman to hold the office of U.S. Attorney General and as such, she and Cooper paired up again in 2020, for a Martin Luther King Day observance event in Raleigh.

Before being tapped by Obama for Attorney General, she was appointed by President Bill Clinton to lead the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District office of New York, which she did up until 2001. Obama, during his first term, asked her to lead that same office.

