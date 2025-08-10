There has been an update in the immigration arrests made by ICE during a raid at a Kings Mountain business in June. Three of those arrested have pleaded guilty.

The press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of North Carolina only names one of them: Jose De La Cruz-Lopez, who pleaded guilty to misuse of a social security number and using false immigration identification documents. He is a Mexican national who is illegally in the country.

De La Cruz-Lopez

The press statement names seven other defendants, along with their prior criminal activities:

Humberto Guzman Lemus, 32, of Mexico, was charged with illegally reentering into the United States. Lemus was previously deported from the United States on December 23, 2019, at or near Hidalgo, Texas, after he was arrested for driving while impaired and failure to stop at a flashing red light. The defendant has pleaded guilty to illegal reentry and is awaiting sentencing. Angel Antonio Lara Reyes, 52, of Honduras, is charged with illegally reentering into the United States. Reyes was previously deported from the United States on November 21, 2014, at or near Brownsville, Texas. The defendant has pleaded guilty to and is awaiting sentencing. Arurto Albarras Altunar, 40, of Mexico, is charged with illegal reentry into the United States. Altunar was previously deported from the United States three times in less than 30 days at or near Laredo, Texas on February 14, 2016, and at or near Hidalgo, Texas, on February 20, 2016, and again on March 8, 2016. Geovany Lopez Lopez, 38, of Guatemala, is charged with illegally reentering the United States. Lopez was previously deported from the United States on May 11, 2011, at or near Columbus, Georgia, after he was arrested for assault on a female, resisting a public officer, and injury to real property. Luiz Antonio Martinez Lopez, 40, of Mexico, is charged with illegal reentry into the United States. Lopez was previously deported from the United States on August 4, 2011, at or near Laredo, Texas, after he was arrested for a traffic law violation. He was deported again on March 11, 2019, at or near Laredo, Texas, after he was arrested for impaired and reckless driving, wanton disregard, and resisting a public officer. Alberto Perez Mendoza, 37, of Mexico, is charged with illegal reentry into the United States. Mendoza was previously deported from the United States three times: on July 15, 2006, at or near Brownsville, Texas, on January 21, 2015, at or near Hidalgo, Texas, and again on January 28, 2015, at or near Laredo, Texas. Enrique Gil Rojano, 52, of Honduras, is charged with illegally reentering the United States. Rojano was previously convicted in California of transporting and/or selling a controlled substance and was sentenced to three years in prison. He was later arrested again and convicted of felony perjury and was subsequently deported from the United States on September 7, 2005.

More To The Story

The charges in the press release did not include past citations or court records from North Carolina.

The state’s eCourts system shows De La Cruz-Lopez was cited for failure to maintain lane and failure to wear a seatbelt in Harnett County in September 2024.

Three of the other men named in the press statement also have past criminal records in North Carolina.

Antonio Reyes also has a court record in North Carolina for charges of "reckless driving to endanger" and driving with a revoked license.

Back in 2003, Lopez was charged with driving without a license and using fake tags in Gates County.

Luis Lopez was charged with driving without a license in 2014 in Surry County, according to court records.

