Two separate polls out this month are not good news for the Democratic Party.

In the first poll, by I&I/TIPP Insights, 1,421 adults (June 25- 27) were asked, "Do you think the Democratic Party has become too radical in its views and policies?"

The result was 45% of voters currently viewing the Democratic Party as “too radical,” and 36% said the opposite. Additionally, 18% said they were unsure either way.

Screenshot from I&I/TPP Insights Poll Summary July 21, 2025

I&I/TIPP Insights noted that when it came to responses broken down by party, “more than one-in-five Democrats believe their party is too radical, sharply reducing the number of reliable votes for the party come election time.”

When asked if Democrats should work with President Trump more, the poll’s summary of the results said, “an overwhelming 72% would like to see Democrats cooperate with Trump, at least on an issue-by-issue basis. Just 19% would resist all Trumpian initiatives.”

When asked who they consider to be the current leader of the Democratic Party?, the winner was “not sure” with 36%.

The breakdown of other top names offered included former Vice President Kamala Harris (10%), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (9%), Former President Barack Obama (8%), and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (7%).



NY Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, CA Gov. Gavin Newsom and Former President Joe Biden tied with (5%).

Here’s the full list via the I&I/TIPP report:

More To The Story

Two days later, on July 23, results of a second poll dropped, revealing a strong leftward lurch.

The poll was conducted by the Bernie Sanders-founded “Our Revolution,” which describes itself as “Mobilizing Americans to Fight Oligarchy and Fight for a Government that puts People and Planet First.”

Screen capture of “Our Revolution” website news on July 25,2025

Sanders founded the 501(c)(4) group after his 2016 presidential primary loss and the group was used to promote his candidacy for a 2020 run. After Sanders lost in the primaries again that year, the group changed its purpose to supporting far left and progressive agenda items like the Green New Deal and Medicaid for All.

Our Revolution surveyed over 5,000 (between July 19-21) of its “politically engaged members” from the group’s national base.

These were what Our Revolution reported were the topline results:

“The results show growing rejection of consultant-class strategies and overwhelming support for a bold, working-class agenda,” the accompanying press release states.

“The people responsible for driving the Democratic Party into a ditch are now asking for the keys again. We’d be fools to let them behind the wheel,” said Joseph Geevarghese, Executive Director of Our Revolution in reference to Project 2029.

before leading Our Revolution, Geevarghese was the executive director of the group “Good Jobs Nation,” a far left organization funded mainly by unions.

“The effort is not a strategy, it’s a stalling tactic meant to protect insider power.” Geevarghese said. “Time and again, our base is demanding something much deeper: a party that actually fights for us.”

The press release blames a “crisis of confidence in Democratic leadership” due to “years of corporate influence, failed messaging, and a refusal to take on corporations and billionaire donors.”

Additionally, “doubling down” on a failed playbook and not championing change leaders was also blamed for Democratic failures.

“What’s moving people is not poll-tested platitudes,” Geevarghese sakid. “It’s unapologetic leadership that centers working people, takes on corporate greed, and isn’t afraid to name names. From Zohran Mamdani in New York to grassroots organizers in Michigan, the path forward is being charted by people who know that democracy doesn’t trickle down—it rises up.”

On the state level, the NC Democratic Party has kept in step with national progressive Democrats by hosting drag queen brunches, orchestrating anti-Trump protests with the 50501 movement, adopting anti-Israel resolutions, and holding town halls with progressive Democrats like Beto O'Rourke.

Adding to that list is the NCDP's upcoming annual "Unity Dinner” being held tonight:

The NC Republican Party responded to the headliner guests, in particular, taking aim at JB Pritzker’s sanctuary city policies and Illinois’ high tax rates.

In a statement posted on the NCGOP’s website, Pritzker is also called out on a social media post from 2017 calling for males to invade female bathrooms to “protest Trump.”

"JB Pritzker's Illinois is a vision Democrats have for our state: a wasteland of higher taxes, bloated spending, and sanctuary for illegal immigrants,” NCGOP Communications Director Matt Mercer said in the press release. “Democrats do not care about the health, safety, and well-being of North Carolina families and that's why they will lose up and down the ballot in 2026.”



