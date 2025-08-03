Earlier this month MTTS reported on the anti-Israel resolutions passed by the NC Democratic Party (NCDP) at its executive committee meeting.

At the time these resolutions were being voted on, I had only written about the list of items that had passed, but journalist Peter Reitzes had gotten a hold of copies of two other lists and included them in his article about interviewing the NC Democratic Party's Vice Chair Jonah Garson.

Reitzes has also written that former Gov. Roy Cooper, now running for Sen. Thom Tillis’ seat, and current Gov. Josh Stein have disavowed at least one of the anti-Israel resolutions.

These two additional lists covered by Reitzes are "Time Sensitive, Unconsidered" resolutions and "Unconsidered" resolutions.

The two lists have some resolutions that are arguably as controversial as the anti-Israel items that were adopted. For example, a resolution opposing the Laken Riley Act, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump on Jan. 29 of this year.

Whoever drafted the Laken Riley resolution appears to have skipped reading the actual law. It's hard to claim racial profiling after they've been arrested.

The Laken Riley Act is named after August University nursing student who was brutally beaten and strangled to death in February 2024 by then-26-year-old José Antonio Ibarra, an illegal alien from Venezuela. Riley was just 22 years old at the time she was murdered.

In mid-November 2024, Ibarra was found guilty of nearly a dozen charges including murder and intent to rape and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Riley had fought back — Ibarra's DNA was found under Riley's nails and his fingerprints were on her phone.

Ibarra had entered the U.S illegally near El Paso, Texas in September 2022, where he was apprehended by federal authorities but subsequently released into the country.

Initially, Ibarra stayed at the Roosevelt Hotel "migrant shelter" in New York City and was arrested in September 2023 for endangering a child and multiple driving violations.

Ibarra left New York and went to Athens, Georgia to live near his brother, ending up in an apartment complex approximately one mile from where Riley's body was discovered. His brother is a member of the notorious gang from Venezuela, Tren de Aragua.

Along with his brother, he was arrested again in October 2023 in Athens, Georgia, for shoplifting from Walmart. He failed to appear in court for the shoplifting case, and a bench warrant was issued in December 2023.

More To The Story

Quite a number of the resolutions on both lists align with Democrat agenda items nationally, as well as bills filed by General Assembly Democrats this session like eliminating the Opportunity Scholarship Program as well as opposing any public funds for school choice.

Here are some that stood out:

Ban and remove Elon Musk from power in the federal government

Reinstatement of USAID

Restoring DEI

Declaring racism a national health emergency

Affirming gender identity and protecting transgenders and "Gender non-conforming individuals"

Ending Cash Bail

Ending youth curfew laws

Oppose/veto unrestricted carry of "Concealed Deadly Weapons"

Raise NC's minimum wage to $18/hour

One resolution submitted by the 11th Congressional District of the NC Democratic Party called for "Support of a Democratic Truth Squad of All Elected Officials ASAP."

The resolution essentially calls President Trump a liar while admitting the Democratic Party has a 27% approval rating.

To fix this approval disaster, the resolution basically says Democrats should go on the offensive.

One section says that the Democratic Party and its elected Representatives in Washington D.C., should "start taking turns daily trolling EVERY lie that Trump or his minions spew. Talk the truth not just on cable news but on every station and on every radio and on every media platform to reach ALL VOTERS with TRUTH..."

Newsflash: D.C. leaders have been doing just that and it has not worked out.

Several resolutions opposed ICE activities and one specifically opposed NC General Assembly bills strengthening cooperation with ICE and increased criminal penalties for illegal alien offenders.

Others with immigration themes included ending the natural citizens clause of the U.S. Constitution barring foreign born citizens from being able to be elected president and limited licenses for illegal aliens working on farms.

There was even an unpassed resolution supporting “Maryland Man,” Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Across the lists, there were resolutions with opposition to specific pieces of North Carolina proposed bills or passed legislation .

From the "Time Sensitive, Unconsidered Resolutions"

Gen.009 - A Resolution to Oppose/Veto the Unrestricted Carry of Concealed Deadly Weapons (Senate Bill 50)

Gen.012 - A Resolution to Restore and Protect the Powers of the Office of the NC Attorney General (House Bill 72 and Senate Bill 58)

Rig.003 - Resolution Opposing House Bill 261 and Senate Bill 153

From the "Unconsidered Resolutions"

Gen.063 - A Resolution in Opposition to SB 50 and HB 5

Gen.064 - Resolution Opposing North Carolina Senate Bill 50

Rig.014 - Resolution Opposing North Carolina House Bill 10 for Mandating Local ICE Cooperation and Redirecting Public Funds to Private Schools

Also, there was an unconsidered resolution to keep General Assembly Democrats from leaving the party once elected. The resolution specifically cites Rep. Tricia Cotham (Mecklenburg) who switched her affiliation from Democrat to Republican in Spring 2023.

Cotham said her party had become "unrecognizable' to her and that the party wants to "villainize anyone who has free thought, free judgment, has solutions, who wants to get to work to better our state."

And villainize her they did. Following her switch her family was doxed, she received death threats and was the subject of an intimidation campaign including profane social media posts.