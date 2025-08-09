Back in 2019, amid a veto override of the state budget, Senate Leader Phil Berger told reporters Democratic lawmakers had told him that former Gov. Roy Cooper had threatened them if they didn't uphold his vetoes or go along with party agenda items.

"Indications I've gotten from some Democrats in the Senate are that they would like for the budget to become law, but they are afraid of reprisals from the governor," Berger said at the time. "Stories include that he’s introduced them to their primary opponents if they don’t fall in line and follow his orders. If that’s occurred, it’s beyond the pale."

Local media outlet WRAL said they couldn't find any Democrats to corroborate the claims of threats from Cooper.

The attempt was good reporting follow up but the idea any Democrats would actually have admitted to that while Cooper was governor is 100% laughable. Arguably, the primary challenges targeting "Disloyal Dems" like Rep. Rodney Pierce, and former Reps. Kirk DeViere and Michael Wray, confirmed it.

Those primary threats are back.

NC Democratic Party Chair Clayton Anderson has taken up former Gov. Roy Cooper's mantle of threatening legislative party members who don't sustain gubernatorial vetoes with primary challenges.

In addition to Clayton, Senate Minority Leader Sydney Batch (D-Wake) made similar remarks.



“The bills that they overrode made us less safe, and that is on them," said Batch. "And if they want to put their head on the pillow tonight and say that that’s what they decided to do for whatever reason they voted for that, that is literally a consequence they’ll have to deal with if they get a primary."

More To The Story

"We want people that are going to stand up for the values that this party stands for," Anderson said in the CBS17 interview.

But what are those values?

Visiting any 50501 anti-Trump protest and taking a gander at the signs will likely answer that question.

Turning to the NC Democratic Party's (NCDP) website, there is literally a menu item labeled "values," which directs visitors to their party platform document.

The 38-page long platform document hasn't been updated on the NCDP website since 2022, and it begins with a "land acknowledgement" statement and weaves its way through staple Democratic positions like a $15 minimum wage, environmental justice, opposition to school choice, as well as opposing drilling and fracking. Other items in the platform include:

Opposition to discrimination based on “age, disability, race, color, natural hairstyle, citizenship, national origin, ancestry, genetic information, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, gender expression, and sexual orientation,” as well as pregnancy, healthcare status, familial status, veteran status, religious affiliation, religious clothing/hairstyle, creed, cultural or sub-cultural affiliations, or spiritual beliefs.

Advocating for federal legislation to amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to ban discrimination to include gender identity, in areas like employment, housing, public education, public accommodations, and federal funding. Also under Civil Rights, the platform states, "Racism, discrimination, hate, and bigotry are interwoven into the fabric of American society. Therefore, there is a need to continue to fight those who would take away the civil rights for which we fight so hard."

Support for equal marriage rights and accommodations for name changes due to gender transitions or personal safety. The document brings up House Bill 2 and the repeal, House Bill 142, which Cooper signed. It describes HB2 as "denying" human rights.

Mandating ongoing, verifiable training for "racial bias training" in law enforcement, alongside community policing and body camera use.

Advocating for in-state tuition for illegal aliens who graduated from North Carolina high schools.

Promoting housing policies to “combat gentrification” and ensure equitable access for diverse populations, including special needs groups like migrant farm workers, HIV/AIDS populations, and victims of domestic violence.

Supporting unions and workers on corporate boards, worker ownership, and legislation to promote "economic justice" and restrain "harmful" corporate practices.

Don't forget, the 2022 platform doesn't include the recent anti-Israel resolutions passed by the NCDP this spring.

MTTS also recently reported on NCDP resolutions that went unconsidered/unpassed at this year's executive council meeting, including one condemning party switching.

That resolution called for a NC Constitutional Amendment whereby an immediate recall election would be triggered if a party member defected to the other side and specifically cited Rep. Tricia Cotham (Mecklenburg) who switched her affiliation from Democrat to Republican in Spring 2023.

