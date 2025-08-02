From U.S. Senate announcements to veto overrides, it was a busy week in North Carolina politics.

On Monday, former Governor Roy Cooper announced his candidacy for Sen. Thom Tillis’ seat. That announcement was followed on Thursday by Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley making his candidacy official.

Check out these reports at North State Journal:

Polling has already begun, and the first one conducted by Victory Insights has Cooper narrowly leading Whatley by 3.1%. But when leaner voters are factored in, that lead drops to .9%, putting the two men in a statistical tie.

Overall ballot results: 43.4% Cooper, 40.2% Whatley, 16.4% Undecided

With leaners: 44.4% Cooper, 43.5% Whatley, 12.2% Neutral

Image via Victory Insights

Tillis announced in June he would not be seeking reelection, which threw the race wide open.

Former one-term Democratic Congressman Wiley Nickel had filed to run for the Senate seat very early on and this week he stepped aside for Cooper. Nickel says he is going to run for Wake County District Attorney, a position currently held by Lorrin Freeman, but who announced earlier this year she would not seek reelection.

On the Republican side, three men had filed to run: Triad area businessman Andy Nilsson, attorney and former JAG Officer Don Brown and Brooks Agnew, an author and former manufacturing engineer.

Brown has done interviews recently and doesn’t appear to be stepping aside. Nilsson and Agnew haven’t made any statements that they would be getting out either, which means Whatley will face a primary election next March.

More To The Story

In other state political news, the General Assembly fully overrode eight of Gov. Josh Stein’s 14 vetoes.

Here are the vetoes that were fully overridden and are now law:

But those completed overrides shouldn’t overshadow the fact that all 14 were overridden by the respective chambers the bills originated in; seven in the House and seven in the Senate.

Earlier this year, Republican House Speaker Destin Hall said the House would deal with veto overrides with a “functional majority.” And he was right.

The House is one vote shy of a veto supermajority. Which means that in order to override a veto, at least one Democrat would have to cross the aisle and vote with Republicans. And that is exactly what happened this week.

The House defections are a big deal.

Under Cooper, Democrats often upheld his vetoes, even if they had originally voted in favor of the bill’s passage. A handful of Democrats who kept to their original votes and voted to override a veto found themselves being primaried in the next election.

During the House veto override session, Democratic representatives made noises to interrupt their own colleagues like Rep. Carla Cunningham (D-Mecklenburg), who were supporting the override of the vetoes.

That kind of interruption also came from those watching the proceedings, with Hall threatening to clear the gallery. WBT Radio host Nick Craig caught some of interruptions in a clip he posted to X.

“Democrats totally crashing out in the North Carolina General Assembly over veto overrides,” Craig wrote.

On July 31, Hall posted a video of his own:

So, what happened to the other six bills?

The legislature adjourned the long session but with certain scheduled return dates for the remainder of the year to finish business like the budget and to hold override votes.

The next time lawmakers return is Aug. 26. The calendar for that date shows veto overrides for the remaining bills listed below.

S50: Freedom to Carry NC.

S153: North Carolina Border Protection Act.

S227: Eliminating "DEI" in Public Education.

S558: Eliminating "DEI" in Public Higher Ed.

H96: Expedited Removal of Unauthorized Persons. **

H171: Equality in State Agencies/Prohibition on DEI

** This override may not happen. Here’s why: a replacement bill was sent to the governor.

House Bill 96, which provides remedies for removing squatters, was objected to by Stein over provisions regulating pet stores. A separate bill, Senate Bill 55, had its original contents gutted and replaced with House Bill 96’s language, except it removed the pet store provisions. Senate Bill 55 was passed just prior to the legislature adjourning and it was sent to Stein.

All of these vetoes bills are also listed along the left hand side of the General Assembly website’s main page.

All vetoes issued by North Carolina governors, including Stein’s, can be viewed here.