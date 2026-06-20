Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Justice dropped a superseding indictment in its case against the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

SPLC is accused of making payments using donor funds to individuals linked to extremist groups, including the Ku Klux Klan.

The original indictment said payments covered started in 2014 and ran through 2023, but the superseding document pushes the date back to 2010 and increased the amount being funneled to extremist informants from over $3 million to “approximately $4.1 million.”

The updated indictment contains the original charges, but expands some of the allegations of wire fraud and money laundering through fake entities, of which four new ones are added to the list: Imagery Ink, J&J Electronics, Kelly’s Marine, and Turner Personnel.

Well, that’s not all that was added.

The NY Post went digging through the superseding indictment and one item jumped out: An SPLC “intelligence” official was shacked up with one of the neo-Nazi alleged “field sources.”

The NY Post tentatively identified SPLC official Heidi Beirich as “Employee-2” in the new indictment, who is described in the new indictment as the “person who would become Director of the SPLC’s Intelligence Project.”

Screenshot of Beirich’s interview at the Eradicate hate Global Summit 2022

From the NY Post article:

Based on the details in the June 2 superseding indictment, “Employee-2” is believed to be Heidi Beirich, a 58-year-old fascism expert who was the director of intelligence at the Alabama-based anti-extremism nonprofit between 2012 and 2019. The indictment alleges Beirich was very close to the informant known only as “F-9” who “infiltrated the neo-Nazi organization National Alliance.”



“[Beirich] was also in a romantic relationship with F-9. During this relationship, [Beirich] and F-9 shared a house and two bank accounts,” the indictment alleges.



“Between 2015 and 2021, approximately $140,000 in donors’ money flowed from the SPLC operating account … and was ultimately deposited into the joint bank accounts held by F-9 and [Beirich]. “This amounted to approximately 66% of all money ever deposited into their joint bank accounts. [Beirich] then used donors’ money to pay the couple’s personal living expenses.”

Well, it gets worse. Per the superseding indictment F-9 was paid over $1.2 million during an over 20 year period by SPLC using donor funds.

Beirich is notably the founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, which was a key source for the Democrats January 6 Select Committee, as noted by Julie Kelly in a recent Substack article.

Under the superseding indictment, the unnamed informant F-9 was allegedly simultaneously being paid by the SPLC and was raising money for the National Alliance to “carry out its extremist activities,” and was involved in the 2014 break-in at the National Alliance HQ in West Virginia.

That heist was in the original indictment and involved over two dozen boxes of documents being stolen, another field source being paid off to take the fall for it, and the documents were taken to... wait for it... NORTH CAROLINA for copying before returning the originals.

Questions unanswered:

Where in North Carolina did this copying occur?

Why come to North Carolina to do that copying?

Beirich isn’t located in North Carolina nor has lived here as far as public records show. Most public records consistently show addresses for her in Alabama, but also three other states. So, did someone else living in North Carolina help them?



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