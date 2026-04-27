Last week, an 11 count indictment was handed down by an Alabama grand jury against the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). But that indictment outlines just one aspect of the group’s activities.

The SPLC also operates an education arm, called “Learning for Justice,” which has resources and materials used for “free” by teachers across the country.

Overview and History

Teaching Tolerance was launched decades ago as an educational offshoot of the SPLC. In February 2021, the program was officially rebranded as Learning for Justice (LFJ), and is still operating today.