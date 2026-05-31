In mid-May, House Judiciary Chair Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) led a hearing titled, “The Southern Poverty Law Center: Manufacturing Hate.”

The hearing followed Jordan’s request last December to then-Attorney General Pam Bondi asking for all documents/communications between Biden’s DOJ and SPLC. Jordan also subpoenaed SPLC for similar records.

Jordan’s letter to Bondi cited an October document dump by America First Legal that revealed Biden’s DOJ Civil Rights Division had worked closely with the SPLC, even allowing SPLC employees to train federal prosecutors, and holding regular meetings with that division.

On May 20, the same day as the Manufacturing Hate hearing, Jordan also requested SPLC’s CEO and President Bryan Fair to come testify under oath on June 9.

It’s unclear if Fair has accepted, given his organization is under indictment and on May 26 lawyers for SPLC filed a motion to dismiss the case on the grounds of “vindictive” prosecution.

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The May 20 hearing featured four witnesses, two of which were either targeted personally or their organization was.

Witnesses

Tyler O’Neil, Senior Editor, The Daily Signal - testimony

Dr. Carol Swain, Author, Commentator, Former Professor at Vanderbilt University - testimony

Tony Perkins, President, Family Research Council - testimony

Maya Wiley, President and CEO, The Leadership Conference On Civil and Human Rights - testimony

Tyler O’Neil’s written testimony is thoroughly footnoted and starts out by describing the current 11 count indictment against SPLC detailing payments the group made to hate group leaders. In 2023, O’Neil deconstructed the “hate map,” and he “concluded that the center inflates “hate” by at least 267%.”

“Considering the fact that the SPLC counts each “chapter” of an organization as a separate group, that it includes mainstream conservatives and Christians, and that it includes groups that no longer exist, I culled the list of 1,225 groups down to 459 groups that might plausibly be “hate groups.” I did not analyze each of those, however, so even that number is likely inflated.”

He later highlighted how the SPLC inflates its map, stating, “The SPLC also lists each chapter of an organization as a separate “hate group.” A full 251 of the 1,371 organizations on the “hate map” are chapters of Moms for Liberty, making up 18.2% of the map.”

O’Neil told the committee the “hate map” includes defunct organizations, as well as citing one example of including a shop that at one time sold confederate memorabilia.

In his testimony, O’Neil discussed the 11 count indictment against the SPLC, particularly the “field resources,” in hate groups that were paid by SPLC “while the SPLC featured them on “Extremist File” web pages.” Later in his testimony, he lays out how the Biden administration took direction from SPLC on what groups and people the DOJ should go after.

In the “The True Threat of Violence in America” section of his testimony, O’Neil lays out how the left uses SPLC resources and its map as a “useful tool” to target the right, linking it to the 2020 BLM riots, the assassination attempts on President Trump and the assassination of TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk.

That same section of testimony also notes how SPLC ignores violent left extremists like Jane’s Revenge and Antifa, which has been designated as a terrorist organization under the Trump administration and was dropped as a partner by the FBI.

It should be noted that 2023 the Biden CDC promoted an LGBTQ curriculum, which included materials from SPLC. The CDC was headed up by Mandy Cohen at that time, who was the secretary of the NC Dept. of Health and Human Services under former Gov. Roy Cooper.

Family Research Council’s Tony Perkins’ testimony recounts the attempted mass shooting by Floyd Corkins, who used SPLC’s “hate map” to target his organization, but also reiterated O’Neil’s testimony on how SPLC bankrolled one of the organizers of the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” protest, after which corporations gave SPLC millions. Perkins questioned the whole situation, asking “Was Charlottesville designed to be a catalytic event to further the SPLC’s efforts to move reluctant corporations?”

Perkins also highlighted SPLC’s involvement in the “debanking” of conservative and Christian groups.

“Post-Charlottesville, in October of 2018, the ad hoc coalition formally organized into what became known as Change the Terms, led by the SPLC and the Center for American Progress,” Perkins said.

“The timeline of Change the Terms closely parallels the rapid acceleration of debanking and deplatforming directed at conservative and Christian organizations,” said Perkins. “BB&T, now Truist, notified FRC that, in accordance with our services agreement, they can “at any time, close an account... at [their] discretion.” It is a bit ironic that, according to the indictment, the SPLC’s bank let them operate known fraudulent accounts for over a decade.”

Importantly, Perkins raises the issue of SPLC’s so-called education arm, Learning for Justice, which More To The Story covered in-depth after the indictment was announced.

“Its school-based program, Learning for Justice, formerly Teaching Tolerance, still reportedly reaches roughly 450,000 educators,” Perkins told the Committee. “Every public school system in America should be asked whether SPLC curriculum materials are being used in their schools .”

Swain was targeted personally by the SPLC for writing an opinion column in 2009 at the Huffington post that SPLC suffered from “mission creep.” Given the expansion of SPLC’s hate map to any group that does not agree with left-leaning ideologies and an indictment showing SPLC paid hate group leaders for their activities, her claim of mission creep is seems to be confirmed.

Swain’s testimony has two sentences that encapsulate her overall remarks:

“The SPLC smears institutions and individuals with the label of hate group that are not aligned with its progressive agenda. Its mission creep has now been dramatically exposed.”

Minority Committee members witness Wiley, has written testimony which can be boiled down to these few lines:

“SPLC is being targeted is not because it is dangerous, but because it is effective. It stands in the way of efforts to roll back civil rights, suppress voting rights, intimidate immigrants, and normalize hate. Today it is SPLC. But in a sense, we are all the SPLC.”

The House Judiciary put out a highlights video which recaps the more important sets of exchanges. NC Reps. Mark Harris and Brad Knott both made the highlight reel.

Knott also made a theme of the attacks by the SPLC on Christian organizations, including his questioning Wiley. Knott started out asking about an incident previously brought up involving Patriot Front, which Knott pivoted to asking her if she condemns defunding the police.

Knott asked Wiley if she supported a U.S. Senate candidate who had a Nazi tattoo on his chest for 20 years and she claimed she didn’t know who that was (that candidate is Graham Platner) and only would say she condemns Nazis.

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) tried to pin Wiley down on whether or not she believed Charlie Kirk was a "dangerous extremist.” Wiley refused to answer the question directly, instead choosing to say Kirk made statements she considered “dangerous.

The full hearing can be viewed on the Committees YouTube channel:

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