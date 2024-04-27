In Friday's article, it was noted how similar the campus anti-Israel protests are to Occupy Wall Street (OWS) in using tent cities to "occupy" parts of campuses, human chains, and use of the "mic check."

One can even see how anti-Israel protests are spreading similar to the way OWS did, as visualized by the Wall Street Journal.

One thing a little different is the violent rhetoric and actual acts of violence associated with these campus protests even this early on in their "occupations."

When a violence-related incident popped up, OWS and its defenders in media and politics would claim it was "outside agitators." That same gaslighting tactic is being seen again. The same can be said with re-branding these protests as “anti-war” instead of “anti-Israel” with a goal of eliminating the Jewish state and the Jewish people.

One thing is different, police are engaging these encampments far faster than they did during OWS. One Georgia State Trooper may be getting a call from the NFL.

The clip above is via @BillyHeathFOX5 on X.

Also on X, alarming videos and information about the activities on campuses surfaced moment to moment this past week. Click the link on the name of the account to see the full post as some have videos or images attached.

"Wife of [Sami Al-Arian], the convicted financier of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization, joins the protests at Columbia." (@mdubowitz) “Be glad — be grateful — that I’m not just going out and murdering Zionists. I’ve never murdered anyone in my life, and I *hope* to keep it that way.” This is a top leader of @Columbia’s encampment [Khymani James], with whom the school is “negotiating,” expanding on his thoughts about how Israel supporters “don’t deserve to live.” (@guypbenson) WATCH: Anti-Israel agitator threatens a pro-Israel protester outside of Columbia University before NYPD steps in.

“I’ll kill your ass, you’re a white f*ggot!” (@SpencerLndqst) WATCH: Arizona State pro-Palestine protester tries to yank Israeli flag off counter-protester's shoulders. He grabs her arms before eventually letting her go.

"This is not free speech, this is physically attacking students and nobody's doing anything about it," he says. (@RLJnews) At @Princeton, Hezbollah flags. (@MylesJMcKnight)

More To The Story

These protest encampments weren't just a "it's happening over there" kind of event.

The call for erasure of the Jews “from the river to the sea…” is now in Chapel Hill.

UNC Chapel Hill has its own tent city, as chronicled in this thread by the campus paper, The Daily Tarheel (DTH).

Via Daily Tarheel on X

The tents going up started with around 25 people but grew to over 100 by around 1 to 2 p.m. The Dean of Students was seen talking with the alleged organizers (Student for Justice in Palestine or SJP). The protesters apparently agreed to dismantle the tents if the administration would promise to meet with them.

But SJP has “divestment” demands, and mentions “US-made bombs” while leaving out the untold number of Iranian supplied bombs that have been used by Hamas to assault Israel:

DTH posted a video clip of the SJP leader stating, “The administration is forcing us to take our tents down at 1:45 p.m.”

“The group will take the poles out of the tents at 1:30 p.m. to comply with policy but will remain in the encampment on Polk Place,” DTH’s post reads.

Much like OWS in NYC that was supplied at time with catered meals, a “Mediterranean Deli, Bakery, and Catering” business provided food for the UNC encampment.

DTH reported, “Jamil Kadoura, the owner of Med Deli, began his food service career helping a struggling falafel pita stand in Qalqilya, Palestine, as a child.”

SJP is planning a march on April 28 at 3 p.m. and, again like OWS, will hold “teach ins.”

SJP also wants money for it’s “Gaza solidarity encampment.”

