The news in the past few months has been filled with students aligning themselves with Hamas when it comes to the Oct. 7 terror attack the group perpetrated on Israel.

Jewish students on multiple campuses have seen intense threats to their safety and have either been plucked out by their families or left on their own. In the case of Columbia University where some of the protests have turned violent, the school’s rabbi advised Jewish students to leave immediately for their own safety.

In recent weeks, these campus protests have often mimicked the Occupy Wall Street (OWS_ movement by literally occupying campus spaces, setting up tents, and blockading entrance by “zionists.” There’s even a lack of a specific leader or set of leaders within these protests, which was also the case with OWS.

It’s interesting to see because most of these students involved would have been in late elementary or early middle school when OWS started. That begs the question of who is guiding or advising these kids, but, also, where the hell are their parents?

Mic checks, sometimes called the “human microphone,” or the “people’s voice” were an often used method of making a statement. One person would yell “Mic check!” and the masses around them would then repeat what the person said verbatim.

The mic check has a cult-vibe to it and is fairly creepy to witness in person - which I had the opportunity to see happen in person in Raleigh back in 2011.

Here’s a quick comparison of a 2011 mic check and a 2024 instance on the Columbia University campus.

2011- Mic check!

2024 - Mic check! (video via @Saha_Tartak on X)

In the 2024 video, we hear an unidentified speaker say, "We have Zionists who have entered the camp. We are going to create a human chain where I am standing so that they do not pass this point and infringe upon our privacy and try to destruct our community. Please join me in this chain."

I'm not the only one picking up on the Occupy mimicking going on:

Campus Tent Encampments “Similar to Occupy Wall Street Mixed in With Islamist Pro-Terror Groups”

A thread not to miss from a reporter at the Washington Free Beacon that describes in detail that “Organizers of the Columbia encampment advised activists at Princeton on how to take over their own campus, giving them tips on disrupting university operations and stressing that there is "safety in numbers."

Here is the related article:

Exclusive: Notes from Princeton Activists Show Coordination Between Campus Radicals and Outside Groups Aimed at Outfoxing University Administrators

More To The Story

As always - I followed the money, which led to the dark money pass-through group, Arabella Advisors, the Alliance for Global Justice (AFGJ), and "Samidoun."

Here’s an excerpt of what I wrote for North State Journal last November:

RALEIGH — Arabella Advisors, a dark money charity pass-through group, recently cut ties with Alliance for Global Justice, a group that has been funding and organizing anti-Israel protests across the country. According to a recent report by the Washington Examiner, Arabella Advisor’s New Venture Fund and Windward Fund “steered $473,000 between 2020 and 2021 to Alliance for Global Justice, according to tax forms.” Arabella Advisors has a presence in North Carolina. The group opened an office in Durham in 2022 and a report issued by Arabella this past February showed heavy grant-making activity in North Carolina. Global Justice Alliance has provided financial backing to the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, which the Washington Examiner has reported is “an Israeli-designated terror group that has shared staffers with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.” Samidoun was designated by Israel as a terrorist organization in February 2021 and has been banned from operating in Germany as of Oct. 12, 2023. Per the Samidoun website, the group is a “sponsored project of the Alliance for Global Justice, a 501(c)(3) Organization,” however Alliance for Global Justice has been cut off on various online platforms from accepting donations such as PayPal and the Democrat’s preferred fundraising site ActBlue and now refers individuals to “write paper checks” addressed to its Arizona office location.

Samidoun has a presence in North Carolina.

Samidoun-promoted protests have occurred across the United States and in North Carolina in cities like Raleigh. The Raleigh protests were circulated and promoted by an organization called “Migrant Roots Media” (MRM) on social media platforms including Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter.

There is much more in the article to read about MRM such as it’s ties to far-left Durham activists and the Duke University Press.

