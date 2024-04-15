The UNC Chapel Hill received an “F” on the Anti-Defamation League's Campus Antisemitism Report Card.

UNC Chapel Hill was among 11 other universities, including Harvard, to receive an “F.” Duke University was on the list with a “B.”

Details include a list of “incidents,” which MTS has documented through “cease-fire” resolutions pushed at city councils and interruptions at UNC events over the past year:

Check out these past articles for some backstory mentioned in the ADL’s report card profile of UNC Chapel Hill.

The wording and demands for the resolution were from a petition apparently created by “The Revolutionary Student front of UNC Charlotte” and “Social Justice for South West Asia and North Africa.”

A host of left-leaning organizations backed the resolution, including the Young Democratic Socialists of America at UNC Charlotte.

Read more about the resolution at the UNCC student paper.

Read the petition itself pulled from The Revolutionary Student front of UNC Charlotte’s Instagram account.

What’s interesting about the resolution is a lack of any major investment by UNCC in Israel to divest from other than the “Mt. Zion Archaeological Project.”

