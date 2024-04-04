We have a slow-motion invasion update.

According to reports, military-aged males from China are infiltrating U.S. bases in Guam.

Daily Mail:

There are rising concerns that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is infiltrating the United States' sensitive military site in Guam where over 20,000 troops are stationed.



A growing number of Chinese nationals have been sneaking in from the Northern Mariana Islands into Guam, which makes the U.S. territory susceptible to CCP influence.



Guam is the location of the Navy's only submarine base in the western Pacific. It also hosts a 'strategically important' air base with bombers and fighter jets.

Someone page Sen. Hank Johnson's office?

How many Chinese nationals are infiltrating our bases?

Per Daily Mail:

The island's homeland security agency has reported 118 'unlawful or attempted unlawful entries by Chinese citizens' since 2022.

The number peaked at 85 in 2022 followed by 27 in 2023 and six so far in 2024, according to Stars and Stripes.

The various players on Capitol Hill are obviously concerned with this spike given that China has increasingly been playing invasion of Taiwan wargames in the past month. Expect some hearings to take place but little, if any, real action.

More To The Story

It's not just Guam that is seeing Chinese intruders. It's happening in California too.

A Chinese illegal alien was arrested after entering a Marine Corps base and ignored orders to leave.

According to FOX News, a spokesperson for the U.S. Marine Corps' Training and Education Command said "the individual had attempted to access the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California, without valid ID."

"Despite being prompted to exit at the Condor gate by installation security, the individual proceeded onto the installation without authorization. Military law enforcement were immediately notified and detained the individual," the spokesperson said.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) was contacted and the man was apprehended. CBP agents "determined that the man was a Chinese national who was illegally present in the U.S."

Image of illegal alien Chinese national who infiltrated a Marine Corps Base in California. Image was posted to X by USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino.

FOX News also reported a post on X by USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino, whose post said in part, "His purpose & intent behind his actions are still being investigated."

"There have been more than 22,000 encounters of Chinese nationals at the southern border since October 1, a massive increase from the 2,176 encountered in federal fiscal year 2022 and the 450 encountered in fiscal year 2021," according to the FOX News report.

MTS has been reporting on the surge of Chinese nationals across the U.S. southern border for the past year. Catch up on those reports below:

The slow-motion invasion A.P. Dillon · June 29, 2023 The Chinese government seems to be everywhere and anywhere in the U.S. Confucius Institutes and classrooms undermining academics - with President Biden’s help, Chinese secret police stations inside major U.S. cities to stalk their own citizens, a Chinese spy balloon Read full story



