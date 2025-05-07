Last month More to The Story reported that the GOP's headquarters in Albuquerque, New Mexico was firebombed and vandalized.

The incident occurred near the end of March and a suspect has been caught and charged.

According to a Department of Justice (DOJ) press release, federal charges have been filed against 40 year-old Jamison Wagner of Albuquerque.

Image taken from DOJ complaint against Wagner

Wagner is being charged with an arson attack on a Tesla Albuquerque Showroom and the GOP headquarters.

“Let this be the final lesson to those taking part in this ongoing wave of political violence,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “We will arrest you, we will prosecute you, and we will not negotiate. Crimes have consequences.”

Wagner has been charged with two counts of malicious damage or destruction of property by fire or explosives. If convicted, he faces between five and 20 years in prison per charge.

Per the DOJ, Wagner was linked to both incidents through surveillance footage and evidence found at the scene.

The Tesla dealership attack occurred on Feb. 9, and two vehicles were destroyed. There was also graffiti spray-painted on the building and six other cars that read “Die Elon,” “Tesla Nazi Inc,” and “Die Tesla Nazi,” and included swastikas.

Per the DOJ's press release, FBI and ATF agents executed a search warrant on Wagner's house on April 12. What they found in his home linked him directly to the bombings:

A white cardboard box containing eight assembled suspected incendiary devices.

Blue Styrofoam egg cartons consistent with the polystyrene material found in the improvised napalm used in the Tesla fire.

Materials for manufacturing additional incendiary devices and ignitable liquids consistent with the gasoline used at both fire scenes.

A jar with a green gingham-style lid similar to one found at the RPNM fire scene, along with several jars marked with handwritten capital letters “I” or “H,” similar to markings seen on lids recovered from both arson sites.

Black and red spray paint matching the graffiti used at both crime scenes.

A stencil bearing the phrase “ICE=KKK,” consistent with graffiti found at the RPNM fire scene.

The criminal complaint against Wagner can be viewed here.

Wagner is apparently an electrical engineer by trade and has been identified as a member of an organization called "500 Queer Scientists."

Additionally, Wagner’s Facebook page includes numerous Black Lives Matter, gender ideology posts and Antifa-themed Star Trek references and images.

Another post shows a screenshot of 2021 Twitter post calling the Republican Party fascists.