U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders is bringing “Our Revolution” to Durham on Feb. 13.

The title of the event is “Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here with Bernie Sanders.”

The Special Guest cited on the event announcement is Nida Allam, a progressive Socialist Democrat who is the vice chair of the Durham County Board of Commissioners. She is also challenging fellow Democrat Congresswoman Valerie Foushee for her seat this year.

Allam, who has promoted anti-ICE actions in the state, has been dubbed ‘North Carolina’s Zohran Mamdani.”

