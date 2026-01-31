Winter weather has tamped down on in-person protesting in much of the country, but anti-Trump groups are hosting to nationwide virtual events in early February.

Old: No Kings. New: No Oligarchs.

On Feb. 2, a virtual meeting is being hosted by Socialist U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Our Revolution, a socialist group formed by former Bernie Sanders campaign staffers. The theme for the call is “No Oligarchs.”

The call follows a resolution introduced by Tlaib, along with Democratic Reps. Pramila Jayapal (WA), and Delia C. Ramirez (IL) to “end oligarchs” in the United States.

According to Our Revolution’s press release the various speakers will talk about “how the resolution and Our Revolution’s newly launched electoral initiative are being deployed as a governing and 2026 strategy.”

Other topics speakers will cover include:

new research exposing how private detention, deportation, and surveillance contractors are set to reap extraordinary financial returns on expanded ICE and DHS enforcement budgets, even as communities — including in Minnesota — face escalating violence and civil rights concerns;

a frontline report from an Our Revolution organizer in Minneapolis connecting that research to what is unfolding on the ground;

and how 2026 candidates — including Troy Jackson (Maine Governor), Junaid Ahmed (IL-08), and Nida Allam (NC-04) — are embracing the “Defund the Oligarchy” messaging not just as a campaign slogan, but as a governing commitment to reject corporate money, refuse giveaways, and confront corruption and authoritarian abuse

“Eyes on ICE”

Those hoping the political rhetoric that has led to physical attacks on federal officers might start to decline after the shootings in Minnesota are not going to get their wish if this next event is any indication.

Indivisible, the Hillary Clinton-linked anti-Trump group, will be holding a virtual “Eyes on ICE: Document and Record” virtual training call on Feb. 5.

“This call will give you the tools to exercise your rights in a moment when federal agents are terrorizing our communities and using excessive force,” the registration page reads.

The invitation specifically mentions Alex Pretti, the man shot by officers last weekend after he impeded their duties. Pretti was a legal gun owner from news reports, but he did not identify himself as such to officers when he began harassing them.

During the confrontation, Pretti was disarmed by a federal agent and video from the incident shows his gun, a Sig Sauer P320, may have discharged on its own. The type of gun Pretti was using is well-known for that type of accidental discharge and federal agencies have banned its use.

The situation unfolded in a matter of seconds: The discharge, the shouts of “gun!” and Pretti reaching to his empty holster while actively resisting the agents led to officers following their training to eliminate the threat.

Pretti was already known to federal agents. In the week prior to his death, Pretti had aggressively confronted ICE agents a week earlier, screaming at them and kicking out a tail light on one of their vehicles.

Videos from the incident a week before Pretti’s fatal shooting have shown he was possibly armed at that time as well.

More To The Story

Minnesota Signal group and StopICE.net

Like Renee Good, the woman shot earlier in January by an agent after she attempted to run over him with her SUV, Pretti was a member of a Signal group set up to track and harass ICE.

Signal is an encrypted cell phone chat app.

The group Pretti was involved with is the Kingfield Signal ICE watch group, which is one of dozens of groups uncovered and infiltrated by independent Journalist Cam Higby.

Higby’s reporting showed extensive coordination, including license plate tracking, a database of plates, agent tracking, and a “dispatcher” taking calls and giving out assignments to follow agents in real time.

Former Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe also reported being followed by multiple anti-ICE protesters and that his driver received a text message with a death threat. O’Keefe seemed to have no idea how they got his driver’s cell number, but it is a good bet that the driver’s name and number are on their rental car application and that someone at that rental agency leaked it.

O’Keefe also described having to switch hotels three times because there were people with these groups watching hotel lobbies to flag people they suspected of being ICE.

The site “StopICE.net,” which allegedly has been the organizing hub coordinating agitator efforts to harass ICE, was hacked late last week.

The individuals responsible altered the site’s data sets to display an image of Trump’s border czar Tom Homan and a message that all “logins, locations, and passwords” were sent to federal officials.

It was determined that the site was owned by a man named Sherman Austin from Long Beach, California. Those responsible for hacking the site used the text messaging system to send messages to users that their personal information was sent to authorities and Austin was a “terrible coder.”

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed this past week that the Signal groups involved in tracking ICE agents in Minnesota are being investigated.

