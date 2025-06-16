Last May, MTTS reported on the arrest of an illegal alien named Eduardo Sarabia, who had been operating a "rape dungeon on wheels" in the San Gabriel mountain area of California.

According to police investigators of the case, Sarabia is from Mexico and is illegally in the country.

Sarabia has been sentenced to 25 years and eight months in prison after pleading no contest to two counts of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, kidnapping, and two counts of lewd act on a child under 14. He was originally facing 80 years in prison.

The assaults on the two child victims go back over a decade. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said those assaults took place in February 2010, February 2012 and another sometime between April 2021 and April 2022.

Sarabia was accused of raping at least two women on consecutive days (May 12 and May 13) in that vehicle of horrors and had has remained incarcerated since his arrest last May 13.

After his arrest, two more victims came forward. One of those victims was his own niece. His rape-mobile was outfitted with a cage and kids toys.

For those who might want to go searching for more on his incarceration, his booking number is 6809276 and his case number is 24PSCF00272 (filed in Pomona County court, May 15, 2024).