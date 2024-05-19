“Eduardo Sarabia was arrested on May 13. Deputies said he's a transient and an illegal immigrant from Mexico. Sarabia has been charged for two counts of forcible rape, for the incident during which he was allegedly caught, and another alleged incident the day before.” - FOX 11

A FOX 11 reporter said it was a “rape dungeon on wheels.

Sarabia apparently at least raped two women and was caught in the act during the second incident. He would drive his van to a remote area in the San Gabriel Mountains where there was no cell reception and little, if any, law enforcement presence.

LA County District Attorney George Gascón issued a lengthy statement touting his responsibility to “pursue justice for the victims of violent crimes.”

“As District Attorney, it is my solemn duty to pursue justice for victims of violent crimes, especially those involving sexual assault,” Gascón said. “The horrific and violent sexual assault that these two survivors endured by the alleged suspect is deeply troubling and incomprehensible. Our thoughts are with the victims during this tremendously difficult time.”

Gascón’s comments are a far cry from his actions as DA. He has been under fire for the past few years for his progressive and social justice driven policies of releasing violent criminals back into the population and has been flagged as being one of the many district attorneys backed by progressive billionaire George Soros.

According to Gascón’s press release, “Sarabia is being held on no bail. If convicted as charged, Sarabia faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison.”

Gascón faced an unsuccessful recall attempt in 2022. The recall never made it to the ballot despite 98% of the 800 prosecutors in California voting to recall him.

Law enforcement believes that given Sarabia’s elaborate “rape dungeon,” that there are likely additional victims and are appealing to the public.

Crimes committed by illegal migrants have flooded news coverage in the past two years.

Since the start of the U.S. 2024 fiscal year last October, over 175,000 gotaways and 1.3 million migrants were apprehended by Customs and Border Patrol (CBP).

Under the Biden administration, a staggering 8,109,801 illegal migrants were encountered at the southern U.S. border.

Recent CPB data shows an estimated 1.7 million individuals have snuck into the U.S. over the southern border under Biden. These individuals are often referred to as “gotaways.”

To put that number in perspective, 1.4 million gotaways were recorded in the ten year span of 2010 to 2020.

The overall gotaways data was followed by news that President Biden was planning an executive order granting him authority to shut down the US-Mexico border if migrant crossings hit “4,000 per day.”

For the past year, Biden has abdicated responsibility for the border crisis his policies created and claimed Congress had to be the one to act.

Last September, 25 governors, led by Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, sent a letter to President Joe Biden describing how the crisis at the Southern border is impacting every state - including rising crime, drug smuggling, and human trafficking.

A number of cases have garnered national attention where illegal migrants committed crimes but were quickly released with low, if any, bail required.

These are just a handful of the headlines:

Cases have also popped up in North Carolina, which has two major interstates running through it (I-85 and I95) used by drug cartels and human traffickers.

Just last week, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced the indictment of six members of the notorious MS-13 gang in Charlotte on racketeering and murder charges.

One highly publicized case was that of Luis Analberto Pineda-Anchecta, who was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for assaulting his girlfriend in 2019 but was released; Law enforcement authorities had apparently ignored an ICE detainer request on Pineda-Anchecta.

After his release, Pineda-Anchecta then went on to kidnap and unsuccessfully attempted to kill his girlfriend. It took Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police’s SWAT team hours to re-capture Pineda-Anchecta, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2021.

Another was the murder of Wake County Sheriff Deputy Need Byrd by two illegal migrants.

Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, age 26, was charged with Byrd's murder and was confirmed to be in the country illegally and unlawfully in possession of a firearm. His brother, Arturo Marin-Sotelo, was also in the country illegally and was indicted on a felony murder charge.



Crimes committed by illegal migrants have become a focal issue in North Carolina, including a recent arrest by the Gates County Sheriff’s Office of an individual on the terror watch list named Awet Hagos.

Lt. Governor Mark Robinson got wind of the arrest and fired off a letter to the Biden administration demanding to know how Hagos got into the country, his terror affiliations, possible associates and more. Robinson has yet to received a response.

Both Governor Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein remained silent on the Hagos matter.

Some of the issues with illegal migration and crime track back to failure to keep individuals who are arrested in custody. Over the past five to six years, a handful of sheriff’s have openly refused to comply, such as those Mecklenburg, Durham, and Wake Counties.

As a result, Rep. Destin Hall (R-Caldwell) has been leading the legislative effort to require all county sheriff’s to cooperate with ICE on detainer requests placed on illegal migrants in their custody.

Past bills on the matter have been vetoed by Cooper, but lawmakers may have a better shot this time around with House Bill 10 given the supermajorities Republicans have in both chambers of the General Assembly.

