A Pentagon report conducted by the Defense Department’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) says UAPs (UFOs) are either misidentified regular objects, that aliens have not visited earth, and no alien technology has been reverse engineered by the military.

“AARO has found no verifiable evidence for claims that the U.S. government and private companies have access to or have been reverse-engineering extraterrestrial technology,” Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement following the report’s release.

Anyone buying that? Fans of the X-Files might say the Smoking Man couldn’t have said it better.

The report is only 63 pages. Pretty light for a topic that spans the globe and nearly 100 years of reports.

More To The Story

So, is this report a sort of Project Blue Book part II?

The public shouldn’t believe their lying eyes and ears?

Should the public also ignore the 2017 NY Times’ bombshell report on military pilots and ships capturing UAP’s on video"?

How about former Pentagon official Luis ‘Lue’ Elizondo, who was tasked with digging into UAPS at AATIP (Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program)?



He’s insisted UAPs are real, the Pentagon wasn’t taking them seriously, and has even accused the Pentagon of waging a “disinformation campaign” on the topic.

Elizondo issued this statement following the release of the report:

What about the whistleblowers testifying in front of Congress who said the U.S. military have obtained alien crafts and that “non-human biologics” were recovered from crash sites?

Or the Jellyfish UAP captured on infrared sauntering through a U.S. base?

Despite the Pentagon’s report, it looks like the truth may still be out there.

