Most people by now have seen the “tic-tac” video as well as many other UFO or Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP) clips over the past year.

This one kind of takes the cake so far:

The footage was posted to X by Jeremy Corbell, a UFOlogist and filmmaker who has released multiple other UAP footage to the public.

Corbell’s X post says the footage was filmed in 2018 on a U.S. joint operations base in Iraq.

Here are the details Corbell included in his X post:

THE “JELLYFISH” UAP

RAW footage received / Video #1

DATE / TIME - October 2018 (night)

LOCATION - This footage was taken at a United States joint operations base in Iraq.

IMAGING TYPE - Thermographic / Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR). EVENT DESCRIPTION - An incursion by an object of unknown origin was filmed at a United States joint operations base in Iraq. The object was designated UAP (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena), and was tracked for a durational period. The object moved through a sensitive military installation - and eventually traversed over a body of water, where it actuated a controlled descent - submerging into the water. After an observational period of about seventeen minutes - the UAP reemerged from the body of water and shot-off at an extreme rate of speed - beyond the optical scope of the observation platform. The origin, intent and capability of the Anomalous Aerial Vehicle remains unknown. Official designation remains UAP. ADDITIONAL DETAILS REPORTED BY DIRECT EYEWITNESSES & THOSE FAMILIAR WITH THE FULL RAW FOOTAGE • The UAP displayed transmedium capability - The UAP was filmed entering the water with a controlled descent. The UAP emerged from the water about seventeen minutes later and orientated into a sudden and rapid directional flight - beyond the optical range of the platform monitoring it. • The UAP displayed low observability - The UAP was not visible with Night Vision (IR) and appeared to jam the targeting capability of the optical platform. • The UAP displayed positive lift - without the normally associated aerodynamic means for lift and thrust. The signatures typically associated with the propulsion maneuvers observed - were absent.

Not long after Corbell’s latest footage was released, a closed-door classified UAP briefing was held on Capitol Hill on Jan. 12.

Thomas Monheim, inspector general of the intelligence community, briefed 16 members of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee.

The meeting lasted an hour and a half and members emerged with little new to tell the press.

“It’s very compartmentalized; it’s like looking down the barrel of a .22 rifle. All they know is just right in that little circle,” Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) told media outlets after the meeting. “Now it’s just whack-a-mole — you go to the next one [briefing] until we get some answers.”

Burchett said more hearings will be held and that he believes the Pentagon keeping information from Congress - even during briefings.

More To The Story

The “jellyfish” footage isn’t the only video that Corbell has recently released.

On Jan. 11, Corbell posted a link to his podcast website along with details of what he called the “chandelier” UAP.

“Today we release the image of a military filmed UAP (a still from a video) that was filmed over the Persian Gulf,” Corbell wrong on X. “This vehicle of unknown origin, had no conventional flight control surfaces - and has been officially designated by the United States as a UAP (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena). This designation is currently maintained.”

Like the jellyfish, the chandelier UAP was also captured with Thermographic/ Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR).

Chandelier UAP image via @JeremyCorbell on X

Corbell also says in the X post that a short description of this object can be found in part three of UFO Revolution, a docuseries presented by TMZ that is available to watch for free on the streaming service Tubi.

The truth is out there? Mulder, Scully… Call your office.