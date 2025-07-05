Near the end of June, MTTS mentioned that the NC Democratic Party (NCDP) has several anti-Israel resolutions slated for a vote at an upcoming meeting of its Executive Committee.

Well, that meeting took place on June 28 and all six of those resolutions were apparently adopted.

Below are the resolutions. The full text for each can be accessed here.

Int.001 - Resolution for an Embargo on Military Aid and Weapons Transfers to Israel

Int.002 - Resolution for Democratic Unity

Int.003 - Support for Rights of Israelis and Palestinians

Int.004 - A Resolution in Support of Palestinian Civilians and Human Rights Groups

Int.005 - Resolution for Democratic Elections with Full Suffrage in Israel

Int.006 - Resolution Calling for New Elections in Palestinian Territories

In a June 30 press release following the adoption of the resolutions, the NCGOP wrote that the NCDP has “gone from building a constituency of antisemitism to making it a key plank in the party's platform.”

In a letter dated the same day at the NCGOP statement, CEOs from multiple Jewish groups signed onto a letter urging the party to reconsider.

The groups include the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte, and Greensboro, the Jewish Federation of Greater Raleigh, and Jewish for Good.

“By endorsing resolutions that accuse Israel of genocide, call for an arms embargo against our strongest democratic ally in the Middle East, and deny Israel’s right to self-defense, the North Carolina Democratic Party has not only adopted an extreme and misleading narrative, but has also furthered a climate of hostility toward the Jewish community in our state,” wrote the CEOs.

“The resolutions' language—including characterizations of Israel’s actions as "ethnic cleansing" and "apartheid"—echoes the most radical and inflammatory rhetoric found in international delegitimization campaigns,” the CEOs wrote. “These claims ignore the complex and painful realities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and distort the nature of Israel’s defensive response to the horrific Hamas-led attacks of October 7, 2023, which resulted in the murder, rape, and abduction of over 1,200 Israelis— civilians, including women, children, and the elderly.”

The letter goes on to describe the rise in antisemitism and that the adoption of the resolutions by the NCDP “legitimizes harmful tropes and deepens societal divides,” and “alienates tens of thousands of North Carolina Jews…”

In addition to the anti-Israel resolutions, the NCDP also adopted “Implicit Bias and Dismantling Racism and Training,” and establishing a “People’s Primary” policy to ban “Billionaires and Corporations from Buying or Unduly Influencing Democratic Primaries.”

The NCDP also resolved to place term limits on Democratic National Committee members and to bring 2028 Democratic Presidential candidates to North Carolina to “build early momentum.”

More To The Story

Jews in the NCDP were very unhappy, including the NCDP’s Democratic Majority For Israel (DFMI) which objected to the embargo resolution.

According to WFAE, former NC Democratic Congresswoman Kathy Manning, who is the chair for DFMI, said in statement that Jewish Democrats in the state have tried to “to unify and collaborate,” with NCDP leaders but said that NCDP Chair Anderson Clayton and First Vice Chair Jonah Garson “have continued to tolerate extreme anti-Israel rhetoric and antisemitism from within the party.”

WFAE reported that Clayton allegedly abstained from voting on the embargo resolution but didn’t indicate if she voted on the other five anti-Israel items.

The NCDP’s Jewish Caucus also didn’t agree with how things went down at the Executive Committee meeting.

In a July 2 post on its website, the Caucus called the June 28 meeting “difficult,” while noting the passage of the resolutions had triggered state, national and international reactions, yet claimed they don’t believe that this “slim defeat accurately reflects the Democratic Party at the state and/or national level.”

Anyone paying attention to the “Squad” over the last decade, NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani or the Democratic Party-tied anti-Trump protests this year may disagree with that claim.

The Caucus then wrote they are committed to electing “Democrats who reflect our values,” before going on to say while they aren’t walking away from the NCDP, they “will limit our engagement at the state level and focus our energy on organizing, endorsing, and supporting aligned candidates.”

All of that was said by the Caucus before getting into the real meat of their post — that these resolutions were jammed through without debate, there was a “Lack of Voting Transparency,” and “Widespread Procedural Confusion.”

Read the full July 2 post by the NCDP Jewish Caucus.

Even More To The Story

The NCGOP also noted that NCDP Chair Anderson Clayton said in an interview that the party’s 2024 loses were because the party had supported Israel.

That’s some next level gaslighting given Kamala Harris didn’t pick the one Jewish VP candidate that might have given her better chance.

Just this past week, CNN’s Harry Enten dropped some astonishing stats related to Democrats and Israel/Palestine.

“Dems sympathized more with Israelis by 13 pt in 2017. Now, it's Palestinians by 43 pt,” Enten wrote in a post on X. “Among Dems under 50, it was Israelis by 14 pt in 2017. Now, Palestinians by 57 pt.”