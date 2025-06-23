Quick Hit incoming mood:

MTS recently mentioned that the NC Democratic Party was holding a "Drag Queen Brunch" at its headquarters in Raleigh. That event happened over this past weekend. Days ahead of the brunch, one of the performers for the brunch, boasting about "stomping fascists in the face. Via Libs of TikTok on X:

Here's a close up of the S.S. Byrdie image in that post on Instagram. There are multiple other photos beyond this one posted on his Facebook page.

S.S. Byrdie is Landon Byrd, who calls himself a drag “King” in several of his other social media posts. He was one of several protesters used in the feature image for a 2023 News & Observer article titled, “Why Durham residents gathered to ‘drag’ the fascists.”

North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Anderson Clayton responded to Libs of TikTok, ignoring the violent content of Byrdie’s post.

Similarly, just last week Clayton did not denounce Rep. Julie von Haefen (D-Wake) for posting an image of a beheaded President Trump. Instead, she deflected.

House Speaker Destin Hall saw the Libs of TikTok post and had some thoughts.

It was international breaking news this weekend that President Trump assisted Israel in defending itself from Iran and ordered the successful bombing of Iran's nuclear sites this past Saturday.

In an update from the Israel Defense Forces on the same night Iran's nuclear sites were bombed, it was announced that Israel had recovered the bodies of three hostages that had been taken by Hamas during the Oct. 7 terror attack.

How do those two things tie in to this quick hit?

The NCDP is planning on voting on a resolution that calls for an arms embargo on Israel at its upcoming June 28 state executive meeting.

