Yesterday afternoon, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi held a press conference announcing Kilmar Garcia, a.k.a “Maryland Man,” will be returned to the United States to face human trafficking charges.

The specific charges are actually “Alien Smuggling and Conspiracy to Commit Alien Smuggling in violation of Title 8, U.S. Code 1324.”

On May 21st, a grand jury in the Middle District of Tennessee returned a sealed indictment charging Garcia with the crimes.

“We're grateful to President Bukele for agreeing to return him to our country to face these very serious charges, Bondi said. “This is what American justice looks like. Upon completion of his sentence, we anticipate he will be returned to his home country of El Salvador.”

Bondi detailed that the grand jury found Garcia was a “full time” human smuggler involved in trafficking ring for the past nine years.

“He was a smuggler of humans and children and women,” said Bondi. “He made over 100 trips.”

She said the grand jury found he had trafficked and smuggled people throughout the country, including MS- 13 members.

“It is alleged this defendant is part of the same smuggling ring responsible for the death of more than 50 migrants in 2021, after the tractor trailer overturned in Mexico,” Bondi said. “This is part of that same ring.”

Bondi went on to say Garcia abused females he was trafficking, and at times also trafficked firearms and drugs. He used SUV’s where the back floors had been ripped out to conceal the drugs, guns and people he trafficked.

“A co-conspirator alleged that the defendant solicited nude photographs and videos of a minor,” Bondi said. “A co-conspirator also alleges the defendant played a role in the murder of a rival gang member's mother. These facts demonstrate Abrego Garcia is a danger to our community.”

Bondi was asked what changed between the 2021 Tennessee traffic stop when Garcia was not taken into federal custody because the Biden administration said he was not returnable to El Salvador and now.

“What has changed is Donald Trump is now president of the United States, and our borders are again secure,” Bondi replied. “And thanks to the bright light that has been shined on Abrego Garcia, this investigation continued with actually amazing police work, and we were able to track this case and stop this international smuggling ring from continuing.”

Maryland Democrats like Sen. Chris Van Hollen are calling Garcia’s return a ‘due process win’ but didn’t comment on the grand jury indictment.

Garcia’s grand jury indictment can be access here.

Watch Bondi’s press conference:

