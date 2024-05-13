It took several weeks, but I was finally able to obtain the list of those arrested during the anti-Israel protests on the UNC Chapel Hill Campus.

15 of those arrested are affiliated with UNC Chapel Hill, either as undergraduates or graduate students. Another five were affiliated with Duke University, including one professor. The other 15 in the list were either from out of state or a potential college affiliation was not readily apparent.

The address given at the time of arrest in the list below is redacted down to just a city and state. Most were North Carolina towns, however two individuals listed Miami, Florida, as their home address, one listed Tucson, Arizona, one was from Clinton Township, Michigan, and one from West Chester, Pennsylvania.

It appears some of the students listed their home addresses instead of the local school address. One example is a Duke University English student listing her address as Portland, Oregon.

The red marker on some of the records indicates that the police report incorrectly spelled an individuals first, last or middle name.

The average age of those arrested is between 23 and 24 years of age. Several individuals are 30 years of age or older; the oldest is 38.

More To The Story

Among the protesters were a few who had links to other activist groups, political and governmental organizations, or had previous arrests for similar protest-related charges.

Jabe Asma Mahmoud Aljundi, age 31, was arrested in Raleigh on Feb. 22, 2024, at an anti-Israel rally for failing to disperse. Her arrest, along with 25 others, was part of a “die-in” which shut down a section of Fayetteville Street in Raleigh that day at around 4:30 p.m.; just around the start of rush hour.

Jenna Land, age 22, was found to be a UNC undergrad. Land was named the UNC Young Democrats “Community Services Director” in 2021. It is unclear if she still holds that position.

Emily Lim Rogers, age 31, is an an Assistant Professor of Cultural Anthropology at Duke University.

Zoe Christina Schwandt, age 29, is an anthropology graduate student at Duke. She has two past arrests during 2020 for failure to disperse (11/02/2020) and resisting arrest (7/20/2020). Her mugshots from these two arrests also appear on the website “Antifa Watch.”

Elizabeth Teka, age 20, is an environmental studies major at UNC Chapel Hill who notably is part of the Chancellor’s Science Scholars Program.

Like Teka, Abagail Overby, age 21, also attends UNC Chapel Hill as an environmental studies student who, according to her LinkedIn page, has also served as an intern for the Carrboro City Council.

Emi Abe-Teh, age 23, is/was a UNC Chapel Hill student who in the Summer of 2021 was an “Environmental Justice Fellow” with an organization called the “P.E.E.R. Group.”

P.E.E.R. stands for People’s Economic & Environmental Resiliency Group and is a 501(c)4 nonprofit registered in 2020. The group has not posted any financial information to date.

P.E.E.R. Group describes itself as a “a neighborhood nonprofit law firm that addresses issues at the intersection of climate, environmental, economic, and social justice.”

Some of those who were arrested have signed the Duke Faculty for Palestine statement on the Oct. 7 terror attack. The statement is essentially a defense of Hamas, stating, “The atrocities we have witnessed on and after October 7th did not happen in a vacuum.”