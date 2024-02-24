Pro-Hamas/Palestine protesters held a "die-in" which shut down a section of Fayetteville Street in Raleigh on Feb. 22 at around 4:30 p.m. just around the start of rush hour.

Image via ABC 11 on X

26 arrests were made, per the Raleigh Police Department.

"Raleigh police officers responded swiftly and provided repeated dispersal orders and warnings to obtain voluntary compliance. Twenty-six individuals failed to comply with lawful orders and were subsequently arrested and charged," a statement by Raleigh Police said. "Those arrested received instructions from officers, were assisted to a prisoner transport vehicle, and transported to the Wake County Detention Center."

ABC 11 captured video of the incident which can be viewed on Instagram.

"The Raleigh Police Department values the right to peacefully demonstrate. However, disruptive, unlawful, or other actions that threaten the safety of the community will not be tolerated nor condoned," Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said in a statement. "I am proud of our officers who demonstrated patience and professionalism during this incident. I thank our local and state public safety partners for their assistance."

All 26 who were arrested were charged with failure to disperse on command.

An officer was assaulted by one of the protesters, 30-year-old Isaac Matthew Neighbors, who was charged with "malicious conduct by a prisoner/throw."

Seven of those arrested listed a college or school as their employer.

Four arrestees listed Duke University; Arthur Braswell, Dillon Clary, Katherine Eldridge, and Matthew Reale-Hatem.

Two listed UNC Chapel Hill; Jacob Ginn and Zoe Hansen.

One, Michaela Amato, listed her employer as Durham Public Schools. A staff directory search shows she works as an early childhood teacher at the Durham School of the Arts.

The majority of those arrested were from Durham or Raleigh. Others had addresses in Carborro, Cary, Chapel Hill, Hillsborough, and Knightdale.

More To The Story

Rania Masri, who has led a movement to pressure city councils, including Raleigh, to pass "cease-fire" resolutions that favor Hamas and Palestinians, was also arrested.

Masri, an anti-Israel activist, publicly called the Oct. 7 massacre a “beautiful day,” during a Nov. 28 UNC Chapel Hill event.

Masri has also stated, “Let us demand the eradication of Zionism.”

In a video on Facebook posted by Masri, the terror org Hamas is described as “our heroes," who are "legitimate" while comparing the terrorists to Marvel superheroes. The footage of Hamas terrorists paragliding into Israel on Oct. 7, as well as Hamas tunnel construction, and rocket building.

Quick update: On Feb. 19, the Durham City Council passed a one-sided “cease-fire” resolution put forth by pro-Palestine and Hamas supporters in a 5-2 vote. The resolution is nearly identical to the one sent to other city councils like Raleigh. Durham is only the second city council so far to pass such a resolution. The City of Carrboro was the first to pass one.

Read more about Durham’s passage of the resolution at This Week in the Triangle.

Related Reading: