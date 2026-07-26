CMS settled lawsuit in case over censorship of student's Charlie Kirk tribute
Recent lawsuit filed by a former Gaston K-12 teacher who called Kirk a "douchebag"
A settlement in the case of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg school’s censorship of a student’s tribute to Charlie Kirk was announced by Alliance Defending Freedom Legal (ADFL) last month.
The case was settle…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to More to the Story by A.P. Dillon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.