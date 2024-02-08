The Raleigh City Council will not be passing a "cease-fire” resolution regarding the Israel-Hamas war that began after Hamas terrorists slaughtered at least 1,200 civilians on Oct. 7, 2023.

Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin announced the resolution was not going to happen at the start of the Feb. 6 meeting. She read a statement instead.

“We appreciate every member of our community who has shared their voice with us through email and in person,” Baldwin said. “While we do not have consensus among our community, we also do not have a consensus among our council. With this in mind, the Raleigh City Council will not be issuing a resolution on this matter.”

“We want to take this opportunity to address the concerns we have heard from Raleigh residents regarding the tragic events of Oct. 7, 2023, and the resulting conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza,” Baldwin also said. “We, overall, these city council members acknowledge the impact of global conflicts on our community.”

Baldwin went on to say that the city of Raleigh “recognizes the pain of its residents who have been directly impacted from the horrific events of Oct. 7, and those who have lost loved ones in the conflict.”

Last month, the Council also passed on acting on the one-sided “cease-fire” resolution that was crafted by three anti-Israel groups; North Carolina Environmental Justice Network (NCEJN), the Triangle chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace, and the Party of Socialism and Liberation.

More To The Story

Anti-Israel activist Rania Masri, who has publicly called the Oct. 7 massacre a “beautiful day,” during a Nov. 28 UNC Chapel Hill event, claimed that the mayor’s statement required a council vote.

"The City Council has not issued a statement," Masri said. "The City Council has not issued a resolution. If it were, then the Council would have needed to vote on it. The Mayor spoke for the council, which she can not do without a vote."

Masri has also stated, “Let us demand the eradication of Zionism.”

In a video on Facebook posted by Masri, the terror org Hamas is described as “our heroes," who are "legitimate" while comparing the terrorists to Marvel superheroes. The footage of Hamas terrorists paragliding into Israel on Oct. 7, as well as Hamas tunnel construction, and rocket building.

Raleigh’s City Council is not alone in being the target of anti-Israel activists demanding the passage of “cease-fire” resolutions.

Anti-Israel activists disrupted the Durham City Council meeting just a day earlier, with some of them accosting Israel supporters and, in one instance, attempting to tear an Israeli flag out of the hands of audience members.

Media outlet WRAL reported that the livestream had to be temporarily cut to deal with the protesters. Police were also lined up to protect the council.

The Durham City Council is expected to discuss the resolution at its work session today, starting around 1:00 p.m. The location of the meeting is 101 City Hall Plaza, Durham.

The Durham City Council is not known for its support of Israel and was the only city council in the country to ban its police force from entering into training programs with Israel.

The Council’s training ban, led by member Jillian Johnson, was prompted by JVP activists, and the Council was later sued over that action by two Israeli volunteer police officers.

The video of the meeting and the disruption is below.

