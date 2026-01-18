Three members of the vegan trans death cult known as Ziz, appeared in a Maryland Court on Friday.

Jack “Ziz” LaSota, allegedly the cult’s leader, along with Daniel Blank and Michelle Zajko

LaSota, Blank, and Zajko were arrested in February 2025 in Frostburg, Maryland. A man had found them living in box trucks on his property and contacted the police.

Zizian Cult Trail Of Murders

Zizian cult members have been linked to six murders across the country and while LaSota faces separate federal charges of being an armed fugitive.

2022: Stabbing attack on California landlord Curtis Lind, who was 80 years old at the time.

Prosecutors allege that Zizian Suri Dao lured Lind to a spot on the property where Lind was struck over the head, knocked down, then stabbed at least 50 times with knives by Dao and Emma Borhanian, while Alexander “Somni” Leatham (a.k.a Somni Logencia) impaled Lind through the chest with a samurai sword.

In self-defense, Lind drew a handgun he had borrowed from a neighbor, shooting and killing Emma Borhanian and wounding Leatham.

Lind was severely injured and blinded in one eye by the attack, but he was later murdered in 2025 by Zizian member Maximillian Snyder, allegedly to prevent Lind from testifying. Leatham’s case is still ongoing and he is being held in Vallejo, California, but he recently attempted to escape custody — for a third time.



2022: Double murder of Richard and Rita Zajko in Pennsylvania, the parents of Zizian member Michelle Zajko.

Both victims were found shot in a bedroom. Rita died from a single gunshot wound to the back of the head, and Richard a fatal shot to his right temple. Michelle is a person of interest in her parents’ still unsolved murders.

Neighbor doorbell camera footage captured an unknown vehicle pulling into the driveway around 11:29 p.m. on Dec. 31, followed by screams, and then shouts of “Mom!” and “Oh my God! Oh, God, God!”

Hours before the murders, Rita had texted but received no response from Michelle about savings bonds reportedly going to Michelle.

In January 2023, Pennsylvania state troopers questioned her at a Philadelphia-area hotel where they seized a handgun she had purchased. When questioned, Michelle claimed she was in Vermont with roommate Daniel Blank from late December 2022 to early January 2023.

In the same hotel, troopers found and detained LaSota and Blank. LaSota was charged with obstruction/disorderly conduct for non-cooperation and made bail but failed to appear in court, leading to a bench warrant.

2025: The January fatal shooting of U.S. Border Patrol agent David Maland in Vermont occurred during a traffic stop.

Teresa Youngblut faces murder charges connected to the incident, including a potential capital murder charge.

Younblut’s companion, Felix “Ophelia” Bauckholt, died during the altercation. Zajko bought the gun used to kill agent Maland and was charged in Vermont with lying on her gun purchase application.

MTTS reported last February on the FBI’s investigation into a rental property in Chapel Hill allegedly used by Bauckholt.

Suicides linked to Ziz

Multiple news outlets have connected at least two suicides to individuals associated with or influenced by Ziz between 2017 and 2021.

These suicides have been described as part of a broader pattern of psychiatric crises, hospitalizations, and mental health breakdowns among people in LaSota’s orbit.



Maia Pasek, also referred to as Chris Pasek

Pasek, a transgender woman from Poland involved in the rationalist scene, was allegedly involved in Ziz’s writings and practices like LaSota’s “unihemispheric sleep.” Pasek died by suicide in March 2018 by jumping from a building in Krakow.

Ziz reportedly cited Pasek’s suicide as evidence supporting LaSota’s brain hemisphere theory, arguing Pasek’s “female side” was suicidal due to trans-related pain while the “male” side dominated.



Jay Winterford, also known as Jay “Fluttershy” Winterford

A trans woman from Texas, who met LaSota at a Berkeley rationalist meetup around 2016, Winterford reportedly died by suicide in 2021 after leaving the group and gathering evidence/testimonials against LaSota.

LaSota later posted comments that seemed to imply a prolonged mental struggle with Winterford.



Faking Deaths

Two Zizians have tried to fake their deaths: LaSota and Gwen Danielson.

LaSota tried to fake his death in August 2022 in a staged boating accident in the San Francisco Bay.

A Coast Guard search was conducted and an obituary issued, but LaSota was first found alive in November 2022, when he was identified at a crime scene, and again in January 2023 in Pennsylvania after the Zajko murders.



Gwen Danielson, an early LaSota associate, was rumored to have died by suicide circa 2022. Her father made public statements she was alive and is in hiding and there were alleged sightings reported in 2023.

Danielson has outstanding warrants, allegedly related to incidents involving LaSota.

What Zizians Believe

The “Zizians” emerged as a splinter from the Bay Area Rationalist community in the mid-2010s after escalating conflicts with that community, including a bizarre protest followed by arrests at a Center for Applied Rationality event in November 2019.

Their ideology blends elements of “rationalism,” such as evidence-based reasoning, bias elimination, and existential risks posed AI, but the ideology radicalizes and diverges sharply from the mainstream versions of rationalism.

The ideology is dense, jargon-heavy as described on LaSota’s blog site and in online discussion boards used by LaSota’s followers.



Critics, including former rationalists and media, describe Ziz as cult-like, with extreme interpretations justifying violence, including “pre-emptive” attacks, while Ziz members characterize it as “autonomous anarchist rationalism.”

Core tenets of Zizism

Radical Veganism

Strict avoidance of all animal products, often framed as a moral imperative against suffering, with criticism of rationalists for insufficient action on animal rights or perceived moral compromises.



Anarchism/Left Anarchism

Rejection of all established hierarchies, state authority, and societal norms with an emphasis on direct action and self-defense against perceived oppression, that include justifying or rationalizing breaking laws as being actions defending “higher ethics.”



Brain hemisphere theory

A distinctive, esoteric idea from LaSota’s writings says the brain’s two hemispheres can have separate genders, values, personalities, or “interests,” potentially in conflict with one desiring to “kill” the other.



Transgender/non-binary focus

Many of Ziz’s members are trans or non-binary. LaSota’s writings claim trans women may be cognitively suited for AI safety work, and the group often targets/recruits isolated, neurodivergent trans individuals.



Critique of mainstream rationalism

Accusations of moral cowardice, mishandling misconduct, or insufficient extremism in facing apocalyptic risks like AI doom scenarios. They emphasize “heroic responsibility,” a radicalized version of timeless decision theory (TDT) and extreme moral purity. TDT is a framework in which individuals should make choices based on the logical correlations between their decisions and the outcomes, even if no direct causal link is present.



Other elements include anti-ethics concepts, as well as “classifications” like “zombies/vampires” or “single/double good.” There is also a fixation on AI existential threats accompanied by a doomsday-cult-like sense of urgency.