The recent headlines have been reporting on a cluster of roughly 10–11 American scientists, researchers, and related professionals who have died in an unexplained manner, are considered suicides, or have gone missing under odd circumstances since around mid-2023/2024 through February 2026.

So what’s the deal and how are these cases connected? A number of these cases appear to be people with ties to sensitive U.S. government or contractor work in nuclear programs, aerospace, NASA/JPL projects, fusion research, or defense-related fields.

Some have indirect connections to classified programs, advanced materials and propulsion research, and UFO/UAP disclosure or alleged project involvement.

These incidents span suicides, homicides, unexplained deaths, and disappearances.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and President Trump have both acknowledged it in the past week.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Friday that the White House is investigating.

“In light of the recent and legitimate questions about these troubling cases, and President Trump’s commitment to the truth, the White House is actively working with all relevant agencies and the FBI to holistically review all of the cases together and identify any potential commonalities that may exist,” Leavitt clarified in a post on X. “No stone will be unturned in this effort, and the White House will provide updates when we have them.”

During a press gaggle outside the White House on Thursday, Trump was asked whether these cases are random or not. He said he hopes it was random, but also said the White House has had a meeting about it and alluded to former President Biden’s open borders in terms of not ruling out foreign adversary involvement. Watch his comments in the clip below:

So far, based on reporting, this is the list of individuals, which fluctuates between eight and 11 people depending on the source and date, with the most recent and most disturbing first — a retired Air Force general. Note: Several of these folks are all linked to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab.

William “Neil” McCasland (retired Air Force Major General)

Disappeared Feb. 27, 2026, from his Albuquerque home. Former head of Air Force Research Laboratory; oversaw classified space/aerospace programs; linked by some to UFO/UAP discussions and described by one congressman as having a lot of information on UAPS. He allegedly walked out of his home with a revolver due to the gun reportedly being missing from the home, but left his phone and glasses behind. A search is ongoing.

Carl Grillmair (astrophysicist, Caltech/IPAC with NASA Jet Propulsion Lab collaboration)

Shot and killed at his California home Feb. 16, 2026. Suspect charged (history of trespassing on property); work involved infrared surveys and exoplanets, with some missile-tracking tech links.

2025 Cases

Anthony Chavez (former Los Alamos National Laboratory employee)

Last seen on May 4, 2025. He is 78 years old and his wallet and keys were still in his home. Friends say it was totally out of character for him to take off with no word to anyone.

Nuno Loureiro (MIT nuclear fusion research/plasma scientist)

Murdered on Dec. 15, 2025 at the age of 47. Nuno was shot at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts, by a man he knew from his days in Portugal named Claudio Valente. Police tracked Valente down and he was found dead by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound the next day in a storage facility in Salem, New Hampshire.

Monica Jacinto Reza (materials scientist, NASA Jet Propulsion Lab/Aerojet Rocketdyne ties)

Disappeared June 22, 2025, while hiking in California’s Angeles National Forest. She allegedly “vanished” yards from her friends hiking with her at the time. She worked on advanced alloys and AFRL-funded research.

Melissa Casias (Los Alamos National Laboratory employee/admin)

Disappeared not long after Reza, approximately on June 26, 2025. Her electronic devices reportedly wiped and factory reset. She’s been cited as having done nuclear lab work.

The Daily Mail reported Reza and Casias both had ties to McCasland.

Steven Garcia (government contractor, top-level clearance at Kansas City National Security Campus)

Disappeared Aug. 28, 2025, from his Albuquerque home on foot, reportedly armed with handgun. Police in the area have expressed ‘self-harm’ concerns. Like some of the others, he has nuclear weapons infrastructure ties.

Jason Thomas (Novartis researcher with some NASA microgravity/biology ties)

Disappeared Dec. 12, 2025, but his body recovered from Lake Quannapowitt on Mar. 17, 2026. No foul play was suspected in most reports but personal struggles with the loss of a family member have been mentioned, hinting at suicide.

2023 & 2024 Cases

Frank Maiwald (principal researcher, NASA Jet Propulsion Lab)

Died on July 4, 2024, in Los Angeles at the age of 61. The cause is not known and his obituary only says he “passed away.” The family isn’t talking either. At NASA, he was a “principal investigator” for the Jet Propulsion Lab.

Michael David Hicks (NASA Jet Propulsion Lab research scientist)

Died in July 2023 at the age of 59. Hicks worked on the DART asteroid project and other missions. The NY Post reported it was unclear if there was any foul play and that his obituary sent mourners to the Alcoholics Anonymous donation site. No public cause/autopsy details cited in news coverage but has been considered to be an earlier trigger for the current list of missing or dead scientists.

An additional name, depending on what source you read, include anti-gravity or propulsion researcher Amy Eskridge, who apparently took her own life back in June 2022 at the age of 34. Her family has pushed back on her inclusion in the list

The Daily Mail recently included her due to given work on anti-gravity and “exotic” propulsion technologies in Huntsville, Alabama, which is a hub for NASA, the Army, and defense research at Redstone Arsenal. The Daily Mail also claims she reportedly warned that “my life is in danger” amid claims of harassment or threats related to her work and potential disclosures.

MORE TO THE STORY

Where are the alien files?

Near the end of March of this year, Trump first said he was ordering Sec. of War Pete Hegseth to release files on aliens.

Around that same time, it was revealed the U.S. government has purchased to web domains, ALIENS.GOV and ALIEN.GOV, neither of which are live at that time and visiting those sites now gives this message:

On Friday, President Trump teased that the alien files would be released soon while speaking at a Turning Point USA Action event in Arizona. He said they have found “many very interesting documents” and “the first releases will begin very, very soon.”

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN), who has led efforts to get UAP information made public, was less optimistic about the potential file release in an interview with News Nation that was also published on Friday. Near the end of the interview, Burchett said he is as frustrated as anyone else over lack of disclosure and said, “I don’t know that we’ll ever get to the bottom of it.”

Super-sized “UAP Object”

Two months ago, Rep. Eric Burlison (R-MO) told Newsmax about a “UAP object” found overseas that is so large it can’t be moved and a building had to be built around it.

Also in the segment with Burlison was Dr. Steven Greer, founder of the Disclosure Project — which has a major anniversary coming up. Greer has said this object is located outside Seoul, Korea.

This clip feels a bit like rubbernecking an accident on a highway:

Note: The Disclosure Project is different from the recently formed Disclosure Foundation.

Additionally, an organization called “Skywatcher” has claimed to be able to call UAPs to their undisclosed research site somewhere in the U.S. using a technology they developed. Check out their website and YouTube channel, where they have videos classifying up to nine different kinds of UAPS they’ve claimed to have attracted and recorded.

For the UAP curious, related government-run websites: