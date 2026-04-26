Yesterday evening, during the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) Dinner at the Washington Hilton hotel in Washington, D.C., a man armed with a shotgun, handgun, and multiple knives sprinted through a security checkpoint near the main screening area outside the hotel’s main ballroom around 8:36–8:40 p.m. EDT.

The man was identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen of California. He was a hotel guest who had booked a room earlier in April.

The Washington Hilton is the same hotel where John Hinckley, Jr. attempted to assassinate the late former President Ronald Reagan.

Allen fired shots, including at a Secret Service agent, who was struck in the bulletproof vest but suffered only non-life-threatening injuries and was later released from the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The suspect was quickly captured and taken into custody without injuring any guests.

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other cabinet members were all safely evacuated by Secret Service agents.

From footage of the WHCD dinner, the NY Post published a clip from around the time shots were fired and Trump, Vance and other were evacuated:

Authorities believe Allen acted alone

Some law enforcement sources told outlets Allen stated an intent to target Trump administration officials, but no motive has been officially confirmed or released by the FBI or DOJ.

The investigation is still ongoing, including an FBI raid of a residence linked to him in Torrance, California.

Allen is in custody and was being evaluated at an unnamed local hospital.

So far, the president was not the confirmed target, though authorities are investigating whether he or other Trump administration officials were.

On Sunday afternoon, it was revealed by the NY Post that Allen had a manifesto which outlined he was targeting the President and all top officials present from “highest” to lowest. Allen sent the manifesto to family before he engaged in his plan, calling himself the ““Friendly Federal Assassin,” and wrote in “I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.”

President Trump, at a White House press briefing roughly two hours after the incident, while still in his tuxedo, commented on the shooter.

They seem to think he was a lone wolf” and a “lone wolf whack job” / “sick person,” Trump said.

Trump, on the Secret Service agent who was stuck by gunfire, said he “was saved by his bulletproof vest and was in ‘great shape.’”

“In light of this evening’s events, I ask that all Americans recommit with their hearts to resolving our differences peacefully,” Trump said. He also described being president as a “dangerous profession” and part of the job, while praising the Secret Service.

During the press conference, Trump said the event will be rescheduled and reports say it will be held again within 30 days.

“Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely,” said the President in a Truth Social post.

The President made several other posts on Truth Social, including video of Allen sprinting through a checkpoint just prior to being taken down by law enforcement. He also posted two photos of Allen, showing him face down on the floor in handcuffs.



The full post-shooting attempt press briefing can be viewed on the White House YouTube Channel:

What officials are saying

U.S. Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi, issued an official statement shortly after the incident:

“The U.S. Secret Service, in coordination with the Metropolitan Police Department, is investigating a shooting incident near the main magnetometer screening area at the White House Correspondents’ dinner,” Gugliemli said. “The president and the first lady are safe along with all protectees.”

Secret Service Director Sean Curran issued a separate statement about the quick response and apprehension of Allen, writing in an X post, “It shows that our multi-layered protection works.”

FBI Director Kash Patel, speaking alongside officials at a press conference held at the White House after the incident, said, “We will be examining this individual’s background thoroughly... we will analyze all evidence immediately to make sure that we safeguard this country.”

Patel added that the FBI was examining a long gun and shell casings recovered from the scene and interviewing witnesses.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said during a press briefing that the suspect faces “one count each of using a firearm during a crime of violence, and assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon.”

Pirro also said, “Further charges are expected” as the investigation unfolds, with arraignment scheduled for Monday in federal district court.

The shooter: Cole Tomas Allen

Cole Tomas Allen is reportedly from Torrance, California, which is a Los Angeles suburb in the South Bay.

Law enforcement officials identified him to multiple outlets shortly after the incident; he was taken into custody at the scene, and a photo of him restrained on the ground circulated widely after Trump posted the image to Truth Social.

Allen appears to have no prior criminal record and was not previously on law enforcement’s radar.

According to multiple reports and public records, Allen earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) in 2017. He later received a master’s degree in computer science from California State University, Dominguez Hills in 2025.

Allen’s LinkedIn profile lists him a “mechanical engineer and computer scientist by degree, independent game developer by experience, teacher by birth/profession.”

He worked part-time as a teacher/tutor at C2 Education, a private tutoring/test-prep company in the Torrance/Los Angeles area, where he was named “Teacher of the Month” in December 2024. He was also an amateur/indie video game developer.

Weapons and travel to D.C.

He legally owned firearms, including the shotgun used in the incident, purchased August 2025, and a semiautomatic pistol, purchased 2023, according to multiple media reports.

Allen was a registered guest at the Washington Hilton and had reportedly booked the room in early April, according to statements made by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Blanche also said Allen apparently traveled by train from Los Angeles to Chicago, and then from Chicago to D.C.

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Parting note: There is a lot of AI generated content already circulating on social media, much if which involves fake videos and images of Allen.