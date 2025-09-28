On Monday, a U.S. House Judiciary Subcommittee on Oversight will be holding a field hearing in Charlotte on “Victims of Violent Crime.”

Specifically, the subcommittee will be digging into violent crime in Charlotte and the surrounding areas, examining the issue of repeat offenders being set free through “lenient pretrial release policies.”

Here’s what you need to know.

The hearing will take place at 10 a.m. EST at the Charles R. Jonas Federal Building’s Jury Assembly Room number 1303. That building is located at 401 West Trade St. in Charlotte.

Witnesses who will testify include:

Mia Alderman, Grandmother of murder victim Mary Santina Collins

Steve Federico, Father of murder victim Logan Federico and Charlotte suburbs resident

Officer Justin Campbell, Police officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

Michael Woody, Owner and CEO of 828 Bail Bonds, and NC Representative for the National Association of Bail Agents

The field hearing can be watched when it live streams on the subcommittee’s YouTube channel:

The subcommittee is chaired by Congressman Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ), with four fellow Republicans also serving: Reps. Barry Moore (AL), Robert Onder (MO), Derek Schmidt (KS), and Brandon Gill (TX).

The minority Democratic members include Ranking Member Rep. Jasmine Crockett (TX), along with Reps. Jared Moskowitz (FL) and Hank Johnson (GA).

What you can expect to hear

A lot of frustration from the family members of victims.

Likely multiple mentions of Iryna’s Law, named after the Iryna Zarutska, the woman murdered on Charlotte’s light rail system. Her alleged attacker, DeCarlos Brown, Jr., has an extensive arrest record — including prison time.

Brown was released earlier this year by a magistrate who issued Brown a promissory note that he would reappear in court on a 911 abuse charge despite his criminal history and alleged mental health issues. Brown is facing a first-degree murder charge for Zarutska’s death in Mecklenburg County as well as a federal charge.

Left to right: Iryna Zarutska, Mary Collins, Logan Federico

Also, expect a drill down on “soft on crime policies” enacted under former Gov. Roy Cooper.

Specifically, expect to hear about Cooper’s “Racial Equity in Criminal Justice task force,” which was formed right after the George Floyd riots in 2020 and recommended policies like cashless bail, reducing sentences for marijuana crimes, and other “solutions” to address what Cooper called “systemic racial bias” in the criminal justice system.

Leading Cooper’s task force were then-Attorney General Josh Stein and NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Anita Earls.

Cooper, who is running for one of North Carolina’s U.S. Senate seats in 2026, touts the task force as a “major accomplishment” on his website: “govroycooper.org.”

You can also expect to hear reference to the visit last Wednesday by Vice President JD Vance to Concord.

Vance spoke a bit about President Trump’s tax cuts but the main focus was clearly law and order. Watch Vance’s full remarks below. Paid subscribers can read more in-depth about Vance’s visit in this week’s D.C. Download.

Both Cooper and Stein were named in the vice president’s comments, with Vance calling on Stein to sign Iryna’s Law. which was sent to the governor’s desk on Sept. 23.

Stein has dragged his feet on the measure, saying in CNN interview this past Thursday that he’s “reviewing it” and telling reporters in North Carolina he is “studying it” and won’t act on it until next week.

Clearly frustrated with Stein, House Speaker Destin Hall (R-Granite Falls) reacted in a post on X, telling Stein to “Sign the damn bill.”

Iryna’s Law passed the House 81-31 with wide bipartisan support.

The Senate vote was different, passing down partisan lines 28-8 after almost a dozen Senate Democrats walked out of the chamber in protest over an amendment added by Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Eden) that would ramp up and streamline application and implementation of the death penalty.

Those Democrats were listed as “excused absences” for the final passage vote and included Gale Adcock (Wake), Val Applewhite (Cumberland), Minority Leader Sydney Batch (Wake), Woodson Bradley (Mecklenburg), Jay Chaudhuri (Wake), Sophia Chitlik(Durham), Terence Everitt (Wake), Michael Garrett (Guilford), DeAndrea Salvador (Mecklenburg), Kandie Smith (Edgecombe), and Joyce Waddell (Mecklenburg).

More To The Story

Two of the witnesses are family members of murder victims. Here are some basic details about Mary Collins and Logan Federico.

Who is Mary Santina Collins?

Collins disappeared during the March 2020 COVID-19 lockdown and was later found brutally murdered. Her case largely slipped under the radar due to the pandemic news cycle, but coverage has been revived following the August 2025 murder of Iryna Zarutska.

Collin, was was 20 at the time of her murder, had a genetic disorder that caused multiple health problems, including a cognitive impairment. She also suffered from a cleft palate.

A timeline of the Collins case shows she took an uber to see friends at an apartment complex area in Charlotte called the Yards of NoDa on March 28.

When she did not return, her family reported her missing two days later. Collins was found murdered eight days later. She had been stabbed 133 times; her body had been wrapped in plastic and stuffed in a mattress.

Kelly Lavery, Lavi Pham and Jimmy Salerno were charged with her murder. Collins had known Pham in high school. Police said Pham and Lavery, who were a couple, lured Collins out and had sent the uber to pick her up the day she disappeared because she didn’t know how to drive.

Allegedly, Collins rejected Pham and Lavery’s request for “group sex” and the couple then tortured and killed her.

Aside from the sheer brutality of Collins’ murder, what also links her case to Zarustka is a suspect allowed to walk free while awaiting trial.

Lavery pleaded guilty to for second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and concealment of a body, and was sentenced in 2022 to a minimum of 25 years in prison. Pham and Salerno were given the same charges as Lavery. They both pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.

However, Salerno was released from jail in June 2023 sans GPS monitoring and the following year was charged in a hit-and-run, but was given a plea deal for a lesser charge. Salerno was only recently brought back into custody in August of this year for violating his bond terms.

Who was Logan Federico?

Federico was just 22 years old when 30-year-old Alexander Dickey shot her in the chest, killing her, during a home invasion robbery in the early morning hours of May 3, 2025.

She was visiting friends attending the University of South Carolina and was staying at a residence in Columbia at the time she was murdered.

Like Zarutska’s accused murderer, Dickey had an extensive criminal record going back a over a decade across multiple North and South Carolina counties that included 39 arrests and charges that included least 25 felonies.

In 2023, Dickey was somehow sentenced to probation for a “first offense” of third-degree burglary despite having previous convictions of second and third-degree burglary in 2014. Officials in South Carolina blamed “clerical errors.”

Federico’s father Stephen, who will be testifying, has been very blunt about his daughter’s murder being called a “random” crime when her murderer is a “career criminal” given multiple opportunities to stay on the streets.

Who is Char-Meck Police Officer Justin Campbell?

Campbell has only been with the force since 2023, but has made headlines for his bravery for actions he took during an ambush on officers that occurred on April 29, 2024, when a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force was conducting an investigation and warrant service on Terry Clark Hughes Jr., age 39.

The task force had officers from multiple agencies and there were four fatalities after the suspect in the investigation opened fire on police.

Four Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers were shot and one of them died. Four officers from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force were also shot, with three of them dying from their wounds.

Who is Michael Woody?

As his witness description states, Woody the owner and CEO of 828 Bail Bonds, and NC Representative for the National Association of Bail Agents.

He’s also on the board for the NC Bail Agents Association and has been a licensed bondsman since 2015, according to the 828 website, which boasts serving the vast majority of the state’s western counties.

It’s unclear what type of testimony he may offer, but a good guess would be suggestions/opinions on the practice of “cashless bail.”