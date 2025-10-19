On Monday, the NC Senate Redistricting Committee will meet to vote on proposed changes to the congressional maps.

The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. in room 643 of the Legislative Office Building. There is a live stream and audio link available for watching the meeting on the committee’s webpage.

Here’s what you need to know about the proposed maps but note that the upcoming legislative meetings may alter things.

The current congressional map is a 10-4 Republican to Democrat distribution.

The new map would give Republicans 11 out of the 14 of the state’s U.S. House seats.

Two districts appear to be altered by the new proposal: NC-01, held by Democratic Congressman Mo Davis (Snow Hill) and NC-03, held by Republican Congressman Greg Murphy (Greenville).

NC-01 currently covers Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Edgecombe, Gates, Granville, Greene, Halifax, Hertford, parts of Lenoir, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Vance, and Wilson Counties. (16 total)

NC-03 currently covers Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Dare, Duplin, Hyde, Jones, Onslow, Pamlico, and parts of Lenoir and Wayne Counties. (11 total)

The proposed map shifts six counties from Murphy’s district to Davis’ district: Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Dare Hyde, and Pamlico.

Additionally, four counties would shift from Davis’ district to Murphy’s: Greene, Lenoir, Wayne and Wilson, as well as a very small portion of Onslow.

The shift in county distribution would make Davis’ district much more Republican leaning. Having said that, it’s important to remember that Davis’ seat was the only one in North Carolina considered vulnerable during the 2024 election cycle. The same is true for 2026, but even more so if the new map is instituted.

For some Red v. Blue perspective on the two districts, let’s look at the 2024 election numbers.

All but one of the county trades in the proposed map were won by Trump in 2024. Here’s a breakdown of the counties being swapped and the margin that Trump won them.

2024 Presidential Election results (NC-03 counties moving to NC-01)

Beaufort - Trump, over 65%

Carteret - Trump, over 79.5%

Craven - Trump, over 59.6%

Dare - Trump, over 58.7%

Hyde - Trump, over 60.5%

Pamlico - Trump, over 65.5%

2024 Presidential Election results (NC-01 counties moving to NC-03)

Greene - Trump, over 58.7%

Lenoir - Trump, over 52.9%

Wayne - Trump, over 57.6%

Wilson - Harris, over 49.7%

The House has set up a Select Redistricting Committee. The Senate appears to be utilizing its current redistricting committee.

Trump won 49.8% of the popular vote nationwide and 50.9% in North Carolina during the 2024 presidential election.

Here are the relevant links for more information, including the actual map proposal.

On October 13, General Assembly leaders announced they would redraw the state’s congressional maps in an effort to “thwart blue state attempts to steal Congress.”

So why are state lawmakers moving to redistrict now?

Mainly, it’s a reaction to California’s actions.

North Carolina’s proposal is just one domino in a series states engaging in redistricting which was set off by California’s reaction led by Gov. Gavin Newsom to redistricting efforts by Texas earlier this year. The announcement of redistricting efforts by NC General Assembly leaders includes California as a reason:

The Associated Press noted Newsom’s Proposition 50 plan isn’t a sure thing and is a flip-flop from the stance on redistricting he and his fellow state Democrats have previously held.

“Technically, Newsom is asking residents to temporarily set aside the authority of an independent commission that voters created more than a decade ago specifically for the job of drawing district boundaries — in other words, vote against what they earlier approved,” the Associate Press wrote. “Opponents note the new maps would, in some cases, splinter racial and ethnic communities into different districts. And the issue doesn’t necessarily break neatly along partisan lines.”

California’s Proposition 50 mailers have citizens questioning if their votes will be tossed, as some of the return mailing envelope been shown to expose if a “no” vote was being returned. The implication is those sorting the returned ballots can just chuck the “no” votes, thereby rigging the results.

Redistricting in Texas earlier this year included adding more Republican seats and was met by California announcing it would add more Democrat seats.

Texas Republicans currently hold 25 of the state’s 38 U.S. House seats, or 66%. The state’s redistricting increases the Republican count to 30 seats out of 38, raising the percentage to 80.

In California’s majority Democrat legislature, the answer was to create Proposition 50, a set of politically gerrymandered maps aimed at Democrats taking more of the state’s U.S House seats. Right now, Democrats already hold 80% of the state’s U.S. House seats (43 of the 52).

The Republican margins in the U.S. House are already thin and there are two vacant seats. Republicans managed to hold on to its seat advantage after Arizona’s special election this month; Republicans now hold 219 seats and Democrats 214 seats.

North Carolina’s plan has drawn national attention and reactions.

On Friday, President Donald Trump issued a post on Truth Social, praising North Carolina legislators for moving forward with their map proposals.

The day before Trump’s post, U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies said they would defend Davis and threatened to “unleash everything we have” on Murphy.

Some context on “partisan” redistricting

N.C. Gov. Josh Stein reacted to the redistricting plan saying it was an abuse of power.

”Republican leadership just released their plan to redraw North Carolina’s Congressional maps,” Stein wrote on X, including a link to a public comments portal for the proposed map. “They are shamefully abusing their power to take away yours.”

For some context, Democrats in North Carolina General Assembly kept their party in power for over a century in part through map drawing. That reign ended in 2010 during the Tea Party wave when Republicans took over majorities in both chambers of the legislature— but did so under Democrat drawn maps.

Few in North Carolina can forget the heavily racially gerrymandered 1993-98 congressional district 12 drawn by General Assembly Democrats, which was found unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The path for this new round of “partisan” redistricting tracks back to the 2023 decision by the N.C. Supreme Court in Harper v. Hall. That decision allowed state lawmakers to move forward with legislative and congressional maps drawn by the General Assembly that favored Republicans.

Here’s why.

Plaintiffs had sued over the maps, claiming a “partisan gerrymander” violated the N.C. Constitution. The N.C. Supreme Court’s ruling held that partisan gerrymandering claims presented a political question that is “nonjusticiable” under the state’s Constitution.

The ruling also cited the U.S. Supreme Court’s similar finding, with N.C. Chief Justice Paul Newby writing, “Recently, the Supreme Court of the United States reviewed similar claims under the Federal Constitution and determined that “excessive” partisan gerrymandering claims involve nonjusticiable, political questions.”

In the end, the 2023 order overturned the previous decision by the N.C. Supreme Court in Harper I and affirmed the N.C. Court of Appeals’ decision which dismissed all of the Plaintiffs’ claims with prejudice - meaning the decision is final and the case cannot be reopened.

The previous supreme court in Harper I was majority Democrat (4-3). In the Nov. 2022 election, the court flipped 5-2 Republican.

