We went to Disney this summer. It was not empty, but it was expensive.
The crowds were not as big as usual, but the parks were hardly empty.
In the last few weeks, stories in the media have claimed Disney World is “empty” this summer. Our family recently vacationed there and found it was hardly “empty” with the usual crowds and long lines…
