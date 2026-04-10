Welcome back to the Old North State Update. This is edition #15 for 2026.

Before we get into the updates, there was some somber news this week.

Don Brown, the former candidate for the state’s U.S. Senate Seat has had a loss in the family. This is a message shared by the consulting firm that works with Brown:

“We want to take a moment to lift up North Carolina’s Don Brown and his family during an unimaginable time of loss.



On April 1st, Don’s niece, Whitney Spruill, and her husband, Harry, tragically lost their lives in a car accident in Plymouth, NC. Their 6-month-old baby was also injured in the crash. The Spruills leave behind a grieving family and many friends, as well as their two children — an infant and a kindergartener.



We ask that you please keep the entire family in your prayers as they navigate this heartbreaking tragedy and begin the difficult journey ahead.



If you feel led to help, there is a GoFundMe available where donations can be made to support the family during this time.”

NCGA

A warning from a Meck Democrat: Let them be worried.

7-term General Assembly Rep. Carla Cunningham (D-Mecklenburg) lost her bid to keep her seat in the March Primary after her own party put up a challenger as punishment for overriding vetoes, like House Bill 318, a bill requiring cooperation with ICE.

She defended that bill when it passed the House and was the lone House Republican vote needed to override the veto.

In retaliation, her party stripped her of access to the campaign software VoteBuilder, which is necessary for running a campaign and for which she paid an annual fee of $10,000.

Gov. Josh Stein, who in his veto message called House Bill 318 “unconstitutional,” went so far as to endorse her opponent, Rodney Sadler.

In an April 2 interview with WBT’s Brett Jensen, Cunningham unloaded.

“Josh Stein’s endorsement of my opponent was never about immigration,” she told Jensen. “It’s about power. It’s about telling us, if you don’t do what we tell you to do, we’re going to put you off the plantation —And I’m not on it. I’m free.”

She added, “And I’m glad that I stood where I stood. I’m not changing where I am. Because I don’t have to. I can be authentic. I can be who I am.”

Jensen told her, “There are a lot of people who are worried about you right now.”

To which Cunningham replied, “Let them be worried. When I make the decisions on my vote, I’m going to do my research.”

“I’m going to look at what’s good and I’m going to look at what’s bad and I’m going to weigh it,” she said. “And then that’s how I determine how I vote. They’ll know when I know.”

Earlier in the interview, Cunningham said, “It’s not beneficial for me to line up behind a party agenda.”

“What’s beneficial to my constituents is that I serve them and prioritize what their needs are,” Cunningham told Jensen.

There are still six vetoes that need override vote actions by the House. Sounds like Cunningham may just slam the (override) door behind her.

Property Taxes

Wake County Republican Rep. Erin Paré was on a special episode of PBS NC’s State Lines targeting property taxes in the state.

Via Rep. Paré’s newsletter:

It was through the work of the committee that we discovered the recent growing and costly abuse of an affordable housing property tax exemption in statute that impacts Wake County and other areas of the state.

The ambiguity of G.S. 105-278.6(a) left it subject to misuse and has allowed non-government properties to change their ownership structure to become tax exempt as a result of a 2013 appellate court decision referred to as “Blue Ridge Housing”. Closing this “loophole” in the law will recover forgone revenue (tax revenue lost).

I am very thankful for the work of this Committee, and for the collaboration I’ve had with County staff. Please see the committee presentation slides from our committee meeting on January 14.

I understand the Wake County Commissioners were briefed on this recently.

I am going to fix this, and I hope the Wake County Commissioners and the Wake Delegation in the House will support my work.

She included this graphic from the committee slides as well:

The exemption loophole for nonprofits being exploited by for-profit businesses has been a topic of discussion by legislative committees in both chambers. I have a rundown of a recent committee meeting at North State Journal on that loophole issue.

Property taxes is going to be a big legislative priority for both chambers this short session. Check the property taxes tag at North State Journal for the latest on this topic.

REMINDER

The General Assembly’s short session starts April 21 and bill filing for various types of legislation also have deadlines ranging from April 13 to April 30. View the joint resolution for more details.

U.S. SENATE

A big money drop

NY Times: Republicans Unveil a $342 Million Battle Plan to Keep the Senate

Of that total, the Senate Leadership Fund plans to spend $71 million on North Carolina’s race backing Michael Whatley against Roy Cooper.

On fundraising, the Whatley’s campaign announced a $5 million haul in the first quarter of 2026 and his total raised to-date to $16 million in the first eight months of the campaign.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates that Michael Whatley has the backing of North Carolina and the momentum to defeat Roy Cooper this November,” said Communications Director DJ Griffin.

“The support for our campaign is a clear rebuke of Roy Cooper’s failed liberal agenda,” Griffin said. “North Carolinians are tired of his pro-criminal policies, his sanctuary city agenda, his failures on public safety, and his repeated attacks on working families—vetoing common-sense tax cuts and voting for tax hikes.”

Griffin added, “North Carolinians deserve a senator who will be an ally to President Trump, fight to bring down prices, cut taxes, and keep our communities safe.”

Roundtables

Whatley, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), NC Chamber of Commerce President Gary Salamido and Ray Starling, the NC Chamber’s General Counsel held an economic/jobs creators roundtable in Raleigh on April 9.

“The real conversation that we’re having today is: How do we create more jobs? How do we create better jobs?” Whatley said during the event. “How do we make sure that people are going to take home more money? And how do we make sure that people are going to keep more money that they can use for their households in North Carolina?”

The same day as Whatley was discussing economics in Raleigh, Cooper was in Durham. He was cited by several media outlets as recycling his remarks from both his X account and a speech he used in Fayetteville, such as, “For too many families, there’s too much month at the end of the money.”



Cooper also complained about the war in Iran, by saying “here comes higher gas prices.”

Then there was some armchair quarterbacking, with Cooper stating, “The chaos in Washington is making life worse for most people and all the while, Congress sits up there, acting like they can’t do anything about it.”

Whatley also hit a roundtable event in the western part of the state where he touted $9B in federal aid to western North Carolina for disaster recovery.

The figure, based on FEMA’s data and state reporting, is actually more like $7 billion in allocated federal aid, not including the $26 million and $103 million released since the start of April. As of the figures at the end of December 2025, $11.4 billion in fed dollars has been received by the state.

The General Assembly has added $2.5 billion over various bills, with likely more to come during the short session.

Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC-09) applauded new DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin for releasing the April funds. In his X post, Hudson cited a different relief number of $8.75 billion for Helene recovery.

Mullin was in western NC last week to see the efforts for himself.

Where in the world is Roy Cooper?

NC GOP Communications Director Matt Mercer had an interesting thread of all the places Cooper has been fundraising — outside of North Carolina.

Having covered Cooper for most of his 8 years in the governor’s mansion, I had some thoughts on that.

On donations coming from out of state, Cooper leads that effort over Whatley for the time period spanning from the end of last June through February of this year. Click on the “state” tab for Cooper’s FEC reported totals and Whatley’s totals to see the state breakdowns.

Partial snapshot of Cooper’s FEC totals by state (accessed 4-10-26)

Partial snapshot of Whatley’s FEC totals by state (accessed 4-10-26)

POLLS

No new polls have dropped in the NC U.S. Senate race, leaving gap between Cooper and Whatley unchanged from last week’s Real Clear Polling’s average, with Cooper up +6.5 points.

Democrats have an internal midterms approval problem

CNN’s Harry Enten: “Even Democrats don’t like their own leaders when it comes to Congress, and overall, of course, the numbers are just absolutely awful.”

Enten’s report showed Democrats’ approval of their leaders is at a ‘historic low’ with a poll showing 74% say Congressional Democrats do not have the right priorities.

Related?

The 2028 presidential Democrat primary candidates are lining up, with Newsom out front but not by much over Kamala Harris — which, if we are being honest, is not a strong option for the Democrats to pin their hopes on for retaking the Oval Office.

WHAT I AM READING

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