Wake's lone Republican House member calls out Dem colleague on abortion hypocrisy
Republican Rep. Erin Paré called out Democrat Julie von Haefen over tweeted photo
Wake County’s lone Republican House member Rep. Erin Paré called out the hypocrisy of Wake County Democrat Julie von Haefen after von Haefen tweeted about her work “fighting” for persons with Down’s …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to More to the Story by A.P. Dillon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.