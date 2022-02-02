Wake County schools official rationalizes masking two-year-olds to help them "accept full mask compliance"
WCPSS Assistant Superintendent for Student Support Services Paul Koh proposed masking kids 2 and up at the Feb. 1 board meeting
Wake County Public Schools (WCPSS) Assistant Superintendent for Support Services Paul Koh made a request to mask kids as young as two-years-old at the Feb. 1 school board meeting.
Koh requested they f…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to More to the Story by A.P. Dillon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.