As previously reported by More To The Story, WCPSS has already severely restricted challenges to books, placing a two-year moratorium on previously challenged titles.

And the district is now splitting hairs on what is and isn’t a challengeable item.

Wake County Public Schools (WCPSS) is applying the statewide law on book-challenges only to classroom materials, not to books sitting on library shelves.

well, North Carolina House Majority Leader Rep. Brenden Jones (R-Columbus) is having none of it, and says WCPSS is misinterpreting the law and undercutting what lawmakers intended.

Rep. Brenden Jones during a hearing over obscene books in Chapel Hill Carrboro schools libraries. Image via Rep. Jones on X.

Jones didn’t mince words in comments made to Carolina Journal.

“Wake County Public Schools’ interpretation of the law is not correct,” Jones told Carolina Journal. “The legislative intent was clearly to ensure that parents have a voice in what is allowed in their children’s school libraries. By eliminating a parent’s right to file challenges to inappropriate books, Wake County Schools are not only violating parents’ rights but also directly and intentionally removing those on the front lines who protect our children.”

“Democrat school boards will always look for loopholes to push their radical agendas and expose children to this filth,” he added. “While they do that, our caucus will continue fighting to protect children and the rights of parents. We look forward to re-expressing the legislative intent of this law, and Wake County Public Schools can expect an immediate legislative response when the General Assembly returns.”

Jones posted the same warning on X after a News & Observer story on the change.

Given his track record on the oversight committee of taking quick action, Jones is likely to bring WCPSS officials in sometime after the legislature reconvenes on Nov. 16.

The enacted Parents’ Bill of Rights law required every district to create a standing Community Media Advisory Committee, with the intent of facilitating written challenges to books and materials.

That committee must hold a hearing within two weeks, recommend keep-or-remove within two more weeks, and the school board must decide at its next meeting — and that board vote is final.

In WCPSS, current policy lets only parents of students in the district, teachers, and county residents file written challenges to material deemed obscene, age-inappropriate, or out of line with the state curriculum.

On Sept. 15, the Wake board adopted an updated Policy 3210, which it claims matches the statute by a vote of 6-1.

The policy lets any qualifying resident challenge instructional or supplementary materials used in teaching. It also lets a parent block their own child from checking out specific library titles through the online catalog.

What it does not allow is a community-wide challenge to pull a book from the library simply because it is available for independent reading. A library title can be reviewed for removal only if a teacher assigns it in class.



The district’s attorney Neal Ramee summarized the distinction this way: each parent controls what their own child may borrow; no parent or resident has a right to challenge books “just sitting on the shelf.”

Wake’s board members point to statutory definitions that treat “library books” as resources for independent use outside the standard course of study, and they note the law’s explicit exception for library books on the “not aligned with curriculum.”

Some Wake board members who voted for the policy still criticized the underlying law as time-consuming and an intrusion on educators. The lone no vote wanted the policy to cover library collections more broadly and to give parents simpler ways to restrict titles.

The dispute with WCPSS over books isn’t the only one over parental-rights statutes trying to split hairs between library books versus classroom materials.

Multiple legislative oversight hearings (here and here) took place this year involving Chapel Hill Carrboro City schools trying to do end-runs around the Parents’ Bill of Rights law.

It’s also worth noting that the district quietly shut down its costly and DEI-infused Office of Equity Affairs, yet a new office appears to have sprung up in its place — a department of “Climate and Culture.”

Related Reading