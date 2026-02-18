Wake County Public Schools System (WCPSS) is finally discussing the trailer farms behind its school campuses.

WCPSS has used trailers—also known as mobile units, modular classrooms, or portable classrooms—for decades as a temporary solution to overcrowding driven by rapid population growth in the area.

The district began relying on trailers extensively starting in the early 90s to address enrollment increases. The district grown by over 94,000 students since 1991.

School size construction planning has not kept up with the population growth. As a point of fact, less than a year after Oakview elementary school opened in the Holly Springs area in 2016, a trailer had already appeared behind the property.

As of the 2025-26 school year, there are now six trailers behind Oakview, as seen in the Google Maps satellite image below:

The district is allegedly in active planning phases to reduce the number of trailers, which it has counted as active, permanent classroom space, by removing nearly 100 in the coming years through renovations/new construction tied to past bond referendums, but the move also may require new bonds.

No single “start year” for the safety concerns raised about the trailers is pinpointed in sources discussed by the Board, but safety problems like mold, rot, and security have escalated in recent years. Many of these units are very old, and date back to the early 90s.

There is also a subtext here of the Wake School Board’s failure to properly plan for said growth; one that can be linked to a discarded 2019 plan to assign/reassign students based on a “socioeconomic score” created by the district under the guise of the Board making sure “resegregation” did not happen “under our watch.”

Timeline of Phase-Out Efforts

Phase-out efforts have been incremental, tied to funding related to Capital Improvement Programs (CIP), school renovations, new constructions, and voter-approved bonds. Additional context and information is available in the 2027-2033 CIP Presentation.

1990s–2000s

Trailer farms begin popping up behind nearly every school in the district over the course of this decade. Board minutes from that era discuss monitoring, moving, and funding mobile units to manage enrollment growth, but no formal phase-out goals are identified or discussed.



2012

Formal reduction targets are presented in CIP planning with a goal of limiting the number of students in trailers to less or equal to 8% and an aim of one trailer per school — That was not achieved.



2021–2022

There were a few trailer removals but data shows that 11% of claimed teaching space included 894 full-capacity trailers and 111 not at full capacity. For perspective, there are 203 schools in the district as of the 2025-26 school year. That figure has not changed substantially from the 203 in 2021-22.



2024

That year, the Board discussed a long-term 50% reduction in trailer use, but that reduction would occur over the next 25 years. Part of the plan was to remove 69 trailers between through 2027 and replace the space through renovations to add permanent capacity. This plan, however, is dependent on bond funding.



2026

An updated “Trailer Classroom Master Plan” is presented as part of the district’s $2.9 billion seven-year facility plan. Under the plan, 97 trailers representing 133 classrooms would be removed and replaced through renovations by 2029.

As of recent reports, between 2024–2026, WCPSS has over 600 trailers in use, serving roughly one in nine students or about 19,000 out of 160,000.

The district has claimed usage increased further around 2017–2018 because of state-mandated class size reductions in early grades, requiring space equivalent to about 13 new elementary schools. WCPSS was well-aware of the changing class size requirements and had been one of the district lobbying lawmakers for that change prior to Republicans taking majorities in 2010.

More To The Story

Safety Concerns

As previously stated, many trailers date back 30+ years or more, with some specific installations, such as trailers placed at Olive Chapel Elementary in Apex, going back to 1997 right after the school opened.

A trailer at one location in the district was actually condemned because the floor had rotted out to the point of collapse.

Parents have woken up to the dangers of trailers, and a parent-led group, the Safe Classrooms Coalition, is pressuring the Board to do away with them ASAP.

The coalition’s origins link back to the trailers at Olive Chapel Elementary.

Safety issues raised by parents, the Coalition and the board include serious problems like leaking roofs, mold growth, rotting floors, HVAC failures, plumbing issues, poor air quality, rusted doors, and dangerous stair access.



When severe weather hits, like a tornado warning, kids in these trailers have to flee to the main building, putting them at risk. Additionally, these trailers are scary good targets for a mass shooter or bad actor who would harm students and staff.

The Coalition is demanding the Board commit to a district-wide trailer phase-out plan, clear timelines for removals, public access to trailer condition reports, and independent environmental/safety testing. Additionally, the parents are demanding the district invest in permanent classroom additions or at the very least, modern trailers to replace the old ones.

Where The Money Come From

Funding to get rid of trailers will come from Wake County’s capital financing for public schools, primarily through debt financing, pay-as-you-go funds, and voter approved bonds.

According to the district’s data, annual capital financing needs are projected at $410.9 million for fiscal year 2026-27 and $421.1 million for fiscal year 2027-28.

Wake County voters have already approved billions in bonds since 2000.

2000: $550 million

2006: $970 million

2013: $810 million

2022: $530.7 million

A new bond referendum for November 2026 to address the trailer removal is already under discussion by the Board. The amount could potentially be upwards of $700 million but would also include money for Wake Tech Community College.

WCPSS’ Billion Dollars Budgets

Each year, going back at least three decades, WCPSS consistently sought more than the prior year’s allocation, most times rationalized as needing more money due to growth. In other words, for almost 30 years the district has failed to operate within its allotted budget.

WCPSS’ operating budgets are funded primarily by state allotments (56-60%) and local county appropriations (32-36%), but a slice also comes from federal sources.

The Wake County Board of Commissioners approves the local appropriation annually as WCPSS has no taxing authority.

The Board has often adjusted its additional funding requests downward prior to sending them to the county commissioners, but the extra amounts requested are still typically millions beyond what their operating budget is at the time. Initial superintendent proposals often seek higher increases; on average around $60 million in recent years.

For context, we’re talking about not being able to stay within a multi-billion dollar budget.

The proposed budget for 2024-25 was over $2.233 billion, but final expenditure data through all funding sources for that year shows just over $2.010 billion. For comparison, just a decade earlier, the budget figure was over $822 million with matching final expenditure date of over $822 million.

Full multi-decade expenditure tables for the state’s districts are not readily available online, but the data can be accessed through the Statistical Profile, maintained by the NC Department of Public Instruction and the NC State Board of Education.

Once in the Statistical Profile, go to “Part II. Local Education Agencies,” expand the menu and look for expenditures and click the associated link. Once in that menu, users can pull up any district and see the expenditures for each year. The profile’s data goes back to 2003-04.

Each year’s expenditures and per-pupil spending are broken down by funding source; local, state, and federal. When viewing the expenditures, salaries and benefits make up the vast majority of spending.

