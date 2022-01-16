Wake County Democrat tweet includes image disparaging parents
Image decpicts the public and parents engaged in education issues as conspiracy theorists, white supremacists, anti-vax, and Jan. 6 protesters.
On Jan. 15, the Wake County Democrats issued a Tweet in support of certain Wake County School board members, notably leaving out member Karen Carter.
The tweet, which was later deleted, includes an i…
