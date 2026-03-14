Vice President JD Vance made a stop in Rocky Mount on Friday to spread the word about the Trump administration’s successes in fixing “Bidenomics,” the disastrous economy left behind by former President Joe Biden.

Joining Vance at the event were Michael Whatley, the Republican candidate for the state’s U.S. Senate seat, and Kelly Loeffler, who heads up the Small Business Administration.

Whatley spoke first, delivering remarks on President Trump’s tax cuts and regulatory reforms benefiting North Carolina families, small businesses, and emphasized the state’s farmers and agricultural economic importance, saying “we've got to do more for them.”

He also took aim at his opponent, former NC Gov. Roy Cooper.

“You know, when we look at this election cycle, we have to realize that this is an election focused on a choice,” Whatley said, describing Trump’s vision for America in rebuilding the economy and keeping Americans said versus the Democrat agenda of “open borders inflationary spending in a woke, weak America.”

“We do not want to go back to Joe Biden’s America,” Whatley said. “We do not want to go back to Roy Cooper’s North Carolina.”

Later in his remarks, Whatley returned to Cooper, stating, “We do not need a card carrying member of the woke mob.”

“We do not need to be represented by somebody who is the most soft on crime governor in the history of North Carolina, who has never seen a dollar that he didn’t want to tax or spend and who is not going to fight for your interests,” said Whatley.

“He is going to fight every day for San Francisco and New York and Chicago,” said Whatley. “I’m going to fight for you. I’m going to fight for your values. I’m going to fight for your community. And by God, we are going to win this seat. We are going to keep North Carolina red.”

Loeffler highlighted the positive impact of Trump’s economic policies on small businesses in North Carolina as well as across multiple states.

“I was actually here in your great state earlier this week with 900 small business manufacturers that are working to hire and grow right here in this great state,” Loeffler told the crowd. “And that is thanks to President Trump’s fair trade, low tax, low regulation agenda that is driving job growth in this country and in this state. And it’s great news. But I hear it in every single state.”

Loeffler related a story out of a business in Pennsylvania that was crushed by Biden’s policies that, under Trump, is now able to invest and grow.

“And the common thread is this: The last four years of reckless Bidenomics crushed you hardworking families,” said Loeffler. “But today, the comeback is real. It’s unfolding on main streets across America, in households and communities just like this great one.”

Loeffler added, “But for the last year, the Trump administration and our Republican partners in Congress have focused on just that one thing: Putting American families and workers first again.”

Vance took the stage to loud applause and in his opening remarks he praised Whatley and Laurie Buckhout, the Republican facing U.S. Rep. Don Davis in November.

Vance spoke about growing up poor and enlisting in the Marines before making a segue into the Trump administration’s economic successes.

“In just a very brief time, we’ve seen new home purchases rise to their highest level in 5 years since the last time Donald Trump was president,” Vance said, going to say rent cost have dropped for six months in a row, interest rates have dropped, and the average tax refund this season for North Carolinians is $3,700 per family.

The vice president spent time talking about the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB) and provisions like No Tax on Tips, and tax cut for Social Security benefits, but also the administration’s actions to reduce violent crime. He then polled the audience to clap for one of the items he highlighted, juxtaposing their response with that of the Democrats.

“You know who did not clap for a single one of those great accomplishments of the Trump administration? Don Davis,” said Vance. “Because he voted against every single one of them.”

“Don Davis voted against cutting taxes on Social Security. Don Davis voted against cutting taxes on those making under $100,000 a year,” continued Vance. “And Don Davis voted against going to war against violent criminals.”

The vice president said Davis “vote every single time with Nancy Pelosi,” before criticizing Davis for missing “a layup” vote on the SAVE Act, which requires voter ID and aims to block illegal aliens from voting.

Vance turned his attention to Cooper, saying he would have voted against everything the Trump administration has accomplished.

“We can’t send this guy to the Senate,” said Vance. “We want a senator who represents you. We want a senator who doesn’t represent illegal aliens and fraud, but who represents hard work and the good people of the state of North Carolina.”

Vance went on to draw distinctions between Whatley, wanting to protect Americans, North Carolinians and the country’s interests, and Cooper, who Vance said “is one of these people who clearly cares way more foreign countries than he does the United States of America.”

“You see the passion in his voice when he talks about protecting illegal aliens. You’ll never hear that passion when he’s talking about the people in this room,” said Vance of Cooper.

“You hear the passion in his voice when he talks about sending hundreds of billions of dollars to the war in Ukraine,” Vance continued. “And yet… and yet the one Ukrainian Roy Cooper didn’t care about was this innocent girl, Iryna, who had her throat slashed by a person who should have never been on the streets of this country to begin with.

So, ask yourself, why did he spend his entire career making it hard to lock up violent criminals? Why did he spend his entire career going after our brave police officers who are trying to keep our streets safe? Why does he care so much about the war in Ukraine 6,000 miles away, but doesn’t give a damn about an innocent Ukrainian girl who lost her life in our backyard because he wouldn’t do his job?

And the simple fact is that Roy Cooper doesn’t stand for you. He doesn’t fight for you. He will never fight for you. But Michael Whatley will.”

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The full event in Rocky Mount can be watched on the White House’s YouTube channel and read the transcript from the Rocky Mount event.