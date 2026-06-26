Welcome back to the Old North State Update. This is edition #26 for 2026.



Next week is the lead up to July 4 and our nation’s 250th Anniversary and this newsletter will be on hiatus for the celebration barring any earth shattering updates. That doesn’t mean you won’t hear from me though —BOLO for updates from me from the Grand Parade in Raleigh which begins at 9:30 a.m. on July 4.

GENERAL ASSEMBLY

Lawmakers override 4 more vetoes.

And boy were House Democrats mad votes were being held on days the House Speaker said they would hold votes.

But House Speaker Destin Hall (R-Caldwell) was having none of it.

Seems like Democrats reaped what they sowed in the March Primary.

Stein’s reaction was to criticize the continued lack of a budget, but also defend his vetoes while accusing the overrides were to “whitewash the diversity that makes our state strong.” He also invoked his predecessor’s “culture wars” label.

The House Speaker’s office also told reporters that someone from Stein’s office threatened to hold up the nomination for Rep. Sarah Stevens’ seat replacement unless Republicans backed off from holding the override votes. Stein’s office has not responded to comment on the matter.

A joint statement was issued by State Supt. Mo Green and State Board of Education Chair Eric Davis. Not only did they defend DEI, as the state’s top education officials they claimed they were unable to understand the law and apply it.

The very claim they are unsure how to implement the law, which has detailed definitions and parameters, was arguably an inadvertent admission DEI is alive and well in K-12.

You Never Go Full Satan

Get out your crucifixes and dare to read my interview with Stevens at North State Journal.

NCDP’s Pricey Unity Dinner, via Act Blue

The NC Democratic Party (NCDP) is promoting its annual unity dinner, featuring Gov. Stein, Roy Cooper and its keynote speaker, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). The senior citizen discounted tickets were sold out as of today, but you can pony up anywhere from $250 to $10,000 for other tickets.

The NCDP is utilizing Act Blue to facilitate the Unity Dinner purchases.

Act Blue has been investigated by Congress over the past year for its failure to vet foreign donations, among other questionable donation receipts. Top Republican committee officials are now looking at the Biden White House’s direct involvement with Act Blue.

CONGRESS

Budd leads the way

While the North Carolina legislature overrode vetoes of bills barring DEI in state government and public education, NC Republican Sen. Ted Budd announced he was leading a push to codify President Trump’s policies that eliminate foreign aid for abortions as well as Trump’s orders abolishing DEI and the promotion and use of gender ideology.

U.S SENATE RACE

Cooper’s ‘keep you safe’ ad gets debunked in record time

In case you missed it:

It’s telling that Cooper has pivoted to papering over his soft-on-crime policies. Internal polling on that front must be bad.

WBT’s Pete Kaliner called it like he saw it:

I wasn’t the only one fact checking the ad, so did the Center Square, which found much of the same issues I did. Check out the article Election 2026: Roy Cooper ad tested by fact check.

Related: North Carolina Dem Senate Candidate Roy Cooper Is Peddling a Dangerous Lie (via Town Hall)

Also:

“Moderate” Cooper joins far Left podcast

On his campaign Subtack, Cooper touted appearing on the Meidas Touch podcast and offered a partial transcript.

Meidas Touch, founded by three brothers, is the definition of “extreme far left, partisan news.” More To The Story introduced readers to Meidas Touch back in July 2024, accurately describing it as a Democrat Super PAC masquerading as news.

Curated Campaign Tour Continues

Cooper was in Buncombe County for another curated, friendly-media only “Make stuff cost less” event.

Critics have pointed to the fact that while governor, NC had the highest health care costs in the nation. Instead of lowering those costs, Cooper pushed for Medicaid expansion, which has arguably continued to raise health care costs.

The state’s Medicaid program now exceeds $36 billion annually, and NC’s share is over $6 billion. Post-expansion, the program now covers 3.1 million participants, an increase of 984,000 over pre-pandemic figures and the highest percentage growth (54%) in the country.

The number of North Carolinians living in housing they could not afford grew by almost 17% under Cooper’s tenure, particularly in deep blue areas like Mecklenburg and Wake Counties.

On cost of living, food and utility rates, Cooper was largely silent as they rose under the Biden administration. Don’t forget, Cooper was in the running for the VP spot with Kamala Harris.

A Congressional analysis shows the average North Carolinian household spent $31,111 more due to inflation under Biden since January 2021. That includes sending over $3,850 more on groceries. Under Biden and Cooper, North Carolina electricity bills have spiked by 22% since 2020.

Related: Report: $47.2M in Fraudulent Unemployment Payments Occurred Under Roy Cooper’s Watch, Including to Illegal Aliens (via Breitbart)

POLLING

Catawba College has Cooper up 14 points which is nothing new, BUT...

This poll is yet another YouGov online poll, which has inherent self-selection sampling flaws due to the online nature and the poll methodology admits to a sample of “905 weighted likely voters.” The use of likely voters versus actual voters should be noted.

Per the press release here are the key takeaways:

Democrat Roy Cooper leads Republican Michael Whatley 48% to 34% (+14 points), with 15% undecided. This is really nothing new and is basically unchanged from March’s surveyshowing Cooper +15.

Independents favor Cooper 50% to 23%, however almost a quarter of independents remain undecided.

Among party bases, Cooper holds 83% of Democrats; Whatley holds 77% of Republicans.

Among those who approve of President Trump’s job performance, Whatley leads 2-to-1; among those disapproving of Trump, Cooper leads 77%.

Demographics mirror the 2024 presidential campaign.

Women back Cooper by 20 points (49–29); men by 6 points (46–40).

Cooper leads in urban areas which are typically blue anyway by +37 but lags in rural areas with +11. A more narrow look has Cooper +5 in urban suburbs and Whatley +5 in more rural counties.

WHAT I AM READING

Related Reading: Democratic Socialists of America(DSA)/Neville Singham Alert

Scott Jennings dedicated today’s podcast to the rise of Socialism in America and within the Democratic Party. Given that Elizabeth Warren is the NCDP’s Unity Dinner speaker and DSA candidates taking over NY City, this seems pretty relevant.

Share More to the Story by A.P. Dillon

Related articles on Singham and the DSA at MTTS