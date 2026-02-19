The U.S. House Oversight Committee has turned its attention to the 764 Cult, a Nihilistic Violent Extremist (NVE) group with arrests of members that have garnered headlines in recent years.

A still image captured by Sky News from a “764-branded video “in which a message calling for 764 member Cameron Finnigan's release.

Committee Chairman James Comer (R-N+KY) and Subcommittee on Federal Law Enforcement Chairman Clay Higgins (R-LA) issued a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel, requesting a briefing on 764.

“To assist the Committee in its investigation, we request a staff-level briefing from the FBI to occur as soon as possible, but no later February 24, 2026,” the lawmakers wrote.

The Committee is seeking five areas of information from Patel:

1. An overview of investigative efforts taken to date detailing the ability to track and apprehend online extremists targeting minors 2. The status of resource allocation dedicated specifically to investigating online child exploitation and violent networks such as “764” 3. The coordination with additional authorities, including local law enforcement, the Department of Justice, and child-protection entities that may also be receiving reports of online threats against children 4. The current challenges the FBI is facing in these investigations, including technological obstacles, platform cooperation, and legal constraints, and what is being done to overcome them 5. Possible Congressional action which would assist the FBI in apprehending perpetrators exploiting and harming children online

The Committee’s letter mentions 250 cases being investigated by the FBI, however, late last year, the FBI said it has over 300 active cases involving 764.

In mid-December 2025, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on NVEs, which included testimony from parents who had a child commit suicide after being targeted by such a group.

In May 2025, 764 Cult member Prasan Napal was apprehended in High Point, North Carolina. His arrest coincided with that of another member, Leonidas Varagiannis, who was residing in Greece.

NVEs are groups of individuals and related group networks driven by an ideology of destroying civilized society through the corruption and exploitation of vulnerable populations such as minor children. NVEs operate through coordinated online activities such as grooming, extortion, and dissemination of violent or exploitative materials across social media platforms — including popular platforms like Discord and Roblox.

764’s main tool is sextortion, forcing victims to produce Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), which is then used to coerce them into further acts of violence, abuse, or self-harm. The group also uses tactics like swatting and intimidation to silence victims and has increasingly focused on encouraging acts of nihilistic violence.

The Institute for Strategic Dialogue’s (ISD) extensive 764 Profile includes the offshoot groups, affiliations, and the origins of 764. Legal filings on 764 have also included these offshoots as being focused on specific tasks, as well as subgroups created for the purpose of obscuring the activities of the main group.