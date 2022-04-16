U.S. Dept. of Ed hosts webinar on ' Supporting Transgender & Nonbinary Students in K-12 Schools'
Parental rights not mentioned a single time
The U.S. Department of Education (USDOE) held a webinar on April 13 titled “Lessons from the Field - Supporting Transgender & Nonbinary Students in K-12 Schools.”
“The U.S. Department of Education is …
