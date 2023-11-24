Update on Wake County Schools' pysch screener, BIMAS-2
The multi-year cost of the BIMAS-2 is more than the salaries for 5 psychologists
Wake County Public Schools (WCPSS) began using the psychological screener BIMAS-2 back in 2019. WCPSS calls it a “social, emotional, and behavioral health universal screener,” but it’s really a rudim…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to More to the Story by A.P. Dillon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.