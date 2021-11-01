Union linked group ranks NC Education funding
The Education Law Center cited in recent news articles is anti-school choice, backed by Union money with ties to the Southern Poverty Law Center
There have been some stories running in North Carolina outlets about the "Education Law Center" ranking NC education funding as an “F.” Arguably these articles are about creating pressure on the stat…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to More to the Story by A.P. Dillon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.