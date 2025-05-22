Two Israeli embassy staffers were gunned down last night as they left an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C.

Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim were shot outside the venue as they left the American Jewish Committee’s ACCESS Young Diplomats Reception.





“We are witness to the terrible cost of the antisemitism and wild incitement against the State of Israel," Netanyahu said in a statement this morning. "Blood libels against Israel have a cost in blood and must be fought to the utmost."

My heart grieves for the families of the young beloveds, whose lives were cut short in a moment by an abhorrent antisemitic murderer," said Netanyahu.

The suspect in their murders is 30-year-old Elias Rodroguez of Chicago.

Video clips floating around social media this morning allegedly showing his arrest in which he is heard yelling “Free free Palestine" as cops take him away.

Rodriguez's chanting was also corroborated by the D.C. Metro police Chief, during a late night press conference about the incident. Also in attendance were D.C. Mayor, FBI, and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

More To The Story

Rodriguez has been identified as a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL). The Marxist group responded by claiming Rodriguez is not a member.

PSL is the same group that has been visibly involved in anti-Trump and anti-Musk protests this year, as well as orchestrating anti-Israel demonstrations following the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack.

One example is 25-year-old Michael Snow of Durham, who was sentenced earlier this month for his part in an anti-Israel riot in Washington, D.C. where he set an American Flag on fire. Snow is also a PSL member.

Snow was also identified in video and photographs of the riot through his “PSLCarolinas” t-shirt, which the criminal complaint describes as a "Carolina-based offshoot" of an organization called “Party for Socialism and Liberation.” A photo posted on X of a May 5, 2024, of Snow holding a PSL banner was also mentioned with regard to how authorities tracked him down.

In the second half of the article below, there's a deeper dive into PSL.

PSL is also partly behind the coordinated effort to pressure cities and town councils to issue one-sided "cease fire" resolutions that favor Palestine. The PSL chapter in Asheville was one documented instance of this push.

