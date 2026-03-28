Last month, President Donald Trump said he would be releasing the “alien files.”

At that time, Sky News reported on the announcement, which Trump first made mention of while on Air Force One during a media gaggle.

Sec. of War Pete Hegseth was asked about it a few days later, and he said, “We’ve got our people working on it right now.”

Well, work faster, please.

The only update right now is that the U.S. government has purchased to web domains, ALIENS.GOV and ALIEN.GOV, neither of which are live yet.

In a statement provided to USA TODAY on March 19, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly responded to questions about the websites and said, “Stay tuned!” with an alien emoji.

Folks who read this Substack know I am big follower of the UAP topic and I really hope this won’t turn into the disappointment like the release of information on the drone onslaught last year.

For those who want to peruse what information is already out there, check out the UAP Files at the National Archives and the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) website.

