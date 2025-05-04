More To The Story Notes: An executive order issued by President Trump effectively dismantles Obama-era K-12 school discipline policies.

On April 23, President Donald Trump issued an executive order (EO) that effectively ends the Obama-era discipline policies focusing on race.

The order is titled, “Reinstating Common Sense School Discipline Policies,” and it focuses on eliminating "discriminatory equity ideology" from school discipline policies.

The EO argues that previous guidance put in place by the Obama administration in 2014, which was extended during Biden administration through 2023, required schools to consider racial disparities in discipline rates, which the order claims led to dangerous students remaining in classrooms and increased disorder.

The EO asserts that disciplinary decisions should be based solely on student behavior rather than racial statistics and frames the previous policies as "weaponizing Title VI" and creating unsafe learning environments. The EO aims to restore a safe educational environment by eliminating considering racial demographics in disciplinary decisions.

Here’s a breakdown of the directives in the EO:

Ok, so what does that all mean and what is this EO really talking about?

Some may know the term “school to prison pipeline,” which is what the aforementioned guidance is really talking about. In short, that pipeline refers to data showing minority students were suspended at higher rates than other groups.

Activist groups used that pipeline data to pressure the Obama administration into altering K-12 school discipline policies to reduce the number of minority students being suspended, regardless of whether such suspensions were warranted. And that really sticks in my craw — the “school to prison pipeline” movement not once, across all of its research, data and literature, does it ever address whether the students being suspended deserved the punishment they received.

The result of the pressure campaign was a “Dear Colleague” letter issued to state educational authorities that said states would be violating Title IX and federal funding could be lost unless they watered down discipline policies to favor minority students. (Trump’s EO has now rescinded and reversed that letter.)

Following the Obama Dear Colleague letter, School districts around the country began adopting methods to drive down their suspension rate data using tactics like simply not suspending a kid or altering how they reported suspensions to include only out-of-school suspensions.

Additional methods deployed included “restorative justice” practices, whereby a student often wasn’t suspended at all and just had to say “sorry.”

What ensued after the 2014 Dear Colleague letter was an uptick in school violence, which increased after students returned to the classroom following the pandemic school lockdowns.

Activists didn’t just pressure the Obama administration, “school to prison pipeline,” for years earlier, groups in multiple states had been already pressuring local school boards, including in wake County, North Carolina’s largest district.

Wake County School Board entered into an agreement with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) over a complaint filed in 2010 by multiple parties, including the NC NAACP and Youth Organizing Institute.

The complaint was based on the “school-to-prison pipeline” and OCR agreed to close the Wake County Public Schools (WCPSS) case as early as 2021 if the district made changes to discipline processes - which it did.

The agreement between OCR and Wake County Schools included “peer mediation” and “restorative justice circles” instead of suspensions. WCPSS also arguably cooked the suspension books, altering its discipline suspension policies were recorded.

Restorative Justice Circles are exactly what they sound like - they don’t work, and kids know its not a real punishment and laugh it off.

For example, a student in Wake Forest was violently assaulted by another student to the point they ended up in the emergency room. The parent told me the offender was given a short suspension and then her child was forced to sit in a room with their attacker as part of a “restorative justice” session. During that session, the mom reported their child was laughed at by their attacker while the staff did nothing.

This is just one of dozens of stories parents have shared with me and all of them end up the same way, which is because the offender was a minority, they got a pass.

Professionally, I have written about school fights erupting in K-12 schools across the state, and many were recorded by other students and posted to social media, like it was a game.

A common component of these fights and discipline issues that “school to prison pipeline” activists ignore is: Where the hell are the parents?

Forsyth Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough had thoughts on that. Click here to watch the video of his remarks.

Fun Parting Fact

The agreement between WCPSS and OCR also created the WCPSS Office of Equity Affairs (OEA), with the express purpose of handling “disparate” discipline issues.

The OEA has cost taxpayers millions to maintain and with no metrics in place to track or verify what the office actually does for student discipline rates. What the OEA has been documented to do is lead Critical Race Theory/DEI training , which was made mandatory for all district teachers.

Similarly, Wake County’s government has DEI office that will cost taxpayers close to $2 million in 2025.

The OEA and Wake DEI office’s days could be numbered, however.

The North Carolina House recently passing House Bill 171, which ends DEI programs and offices in state and local government as well as in public education. It has to pass the Senate and then a veto override as Governor Josh Stein will likely veto the measure.

