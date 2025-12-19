President Donald Trump will be at the Rocky Mount Event Center in Rocky Mount this evening. Trump visited Rocky Mount last October ahead of the 2024 November election.

GOP U.S. Senate candidate Michael Whatley will be joining Trump. It’s no coincidence that Trump will be holding the event in Rocky Mount, which is former Gov. Roy Cooper’s hometown.

Other likely attendees could include Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham), House Speaker Destin Hall (R-Caldwell), congressional candidates, and members of the current NC Congressional delegation.

Whoever speaks ahead of Trump, which will most definitely include Whatley, will be talking about immigration and crime. Those two topics continue to poll very well for Republicans, backed by the Trump administration’s continued use of National Guard troops to clean up crime ridden cities and ICE deportation efforts occurring on a daily drumbeat.

The August murder Iryna Zarutska on Charlotte’s light rail system followed by a second stabbing on that same rail line allegedly committed by an illegal alien have continued to keep crime and immigration front and center for North Carolinians.

Here’s what the president will likely be talking the most about: The Economy.

Expect Trump to contrast what he’s done so far with the economy he inherited from former President Biden.

Key points you’ll likely hear the president give for the economy starting to turn around are his signature promise of “No Tax on Tips,” tariffs, business investment in the U.S, the One Big Beautiful Bill, and his slashing of burdensome regulations.

Trump will likely talk about tariffs and that his administration estimates tariff revenues will reduce the deficit by trillions, which will in turn boost the economy across most measures. Additionally, expect the president to tout the reduction (around 35% overall) in the U.S. trade deficit with other nations.

Inflation under Biden averaged close to 5%, and hit a high of 9.1% in 2022. The last time the U.S. inflation rate was that high was 1975 under the late President Jimmy Carter. In Trump’s first 11 months of his second term, the rate of inflation is down to 2.7%.

Wages under Biden dropped by around $2,919, and rent prices more than doubled in some regions, and 30-year fixed mortgage rates hit a nearly two-decade high of 12% last December. The mortgage figure is now down to around 6.19% and last month, rents were reported to have dropped and vacancies increased for the fourth month in a row.

Trump may or may not use visuals to illustrate price changes, but if he does, the chart below might be one of them.

The price of gas is a big one, because a drop there will start to have a ripple effect on the supply chain for products, including food.

In the past month, gas has dipped below $3 a gallon in the majority of states, with at least 24 states seeing it go below $2.75. North Carolina is among the states seeing an even lowers average gas price of around $2.64.

When it comes to food, the cost of groceries is still out of control. The cost of everything in grocery stores these days for things like a bag of chips or frozen food item can range anywhere from $6.99 and $9.99.

The only significant price drops noted by the Trump administration have been in dairy products, as well as eggs, poultry and fruit.

Trump likes to go on rambles, so also expect him to talk about the Lumbee Indian Tribe, which recently achieved full federal recognition through the president signing the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act into law on Thursday.

The Lumbees getting this recognition was a Trump campaign promise and has been 137 years in the making with some lawmakers in other states throwing up roadblocks and other tribes continually opposing it.

The White House will likely have a live stream of the Rocky Mount event tonight as will other networks. Right Side Broadcasting Network already has a live feed stream set up.

Share More to the Story by A.P. Dillon